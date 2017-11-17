Small plane makes emergency landing on I-15 south of Primm

Nobody was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing Thursday evening on Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border, officials said.

Traffic moves on Interstate 15 in California, seven miles south of Primm, near the Nipton Road exit. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nobody was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing Thursday evening on Interstate 15 near the California-Nevada border, officials said.

A single-engine plane made the emergency landing in the center divider of I-15, south of Nipton Road in California, according to a San Bernardino County Fire Department tweet.

HALLORAN SPRINGS: #SBCoFD and @ClarkCountyFD enrte mult reports LIGHT AIRCRAFT DOWN I-15 south of NiptonRd. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 17, 2017

The Fire Department said the two occupants weren’t injured, and it was a reported emergency landing. California Highway Patrol crews and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials were responding.

HalloranSprings(Update/Final): #SBCoFD onscn. Single engine plane with two occupants in center divider. Non-injury. Reported emergency landing. #CHP and @sbcountysheriff enroute for investigation. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 17, 2017



Clark County Fire Department crews were also called, a fire official said. The location is a few miles south of Primm.

Dispatch records show Clark County fire crews were called about 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.