‘So many people loved him’: Hundreds honor shooting victim at Pahrump park — PHOTOS

Joey Perry's sister Christiana Latini-Cooper and brother Brandon kneel next to mother Mari Ausiello as she is comforted by friends and family at the Friday evening candlelight vigil. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Friends and family write messages on an orange safety cone that was placed by a painted red heart on the asphalt surface of the parking spot at Ian Deutch Memorial Park where Perry was shot last Saturday night. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Mari Ausiello, mother of slain Joey Perry, gives Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill a hug and thank you at the candlelight vigil for Perry at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Friday night. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

As Mari Ausiello surveyed the crowd of over 200 people assembled at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, at the spot where less than a week ago, her 22-year-old son, Joey Perry, was shot to death, she commented through tears in a raspy voice, “A lot of these people are just family, extended family and friends.”

Perry was the youngest of five siblings. His older brother, Kurtis Hatherly, offered a few words to the somber group of friends and family. “I want to start by saying thank you for those who decided to attend my baby brother’s vigil. I had to type something out because I’m probably going to be emotional and I suck at speeches even more,” started Hatherly. “Outside of the occasional stupid decisions, he was one of the best people you could have known. He was selfless, always wanted to make other people smile, and going out of his way to help others.”

Hatherly continued, “I don’t want to continue to put focus on the tragedy, as much as I want to put focus on who he was. We have some pictures for you guys to sign and a memory box. Please feel free to write some stuff down and sign the pictures. When we [immediate family members] are struggling, we’ll read some of them to bring up the smiles to our faces.”

Perry’s sister, Christiana Latini-Cooper, was amazed at the turnout for her baby brother. “He was always saying he felt alone, but in all reality, so many people loved him.”

After the sun set, the assembled were encouraged to light candles, and Ausiello said a few words, “Joey had a heart of gold. He’d give the shirt oﬀ his back, the last dollar in his pocket, go without. He’d put a smile on your face, even if he was miserable. That’s just who Joey was. Joey, we’re gonna miss you, buddy.”

Nye County Sheriﬀ Joe McGill was at the vigil, “…as a sign of respect. We’re part of the community, too.” To ensure there were no issues, McGill and his deputies escorted an unidentified male from the proceedings before any trouble could start.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.

