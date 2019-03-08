Some Death Valley roads reopen after flooding, more rain expected

A main route through Death Valley National Park is open again, but other roads remain closed because of flood damage earlier in the week. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A main route through Death Valley National Park is open again, but numerous other roads remain closed because of debris and damage from flooding earlier in the week.

The National Park Service reopened Badwater Road to traffic Thursday afternoon, two days after a storm swept through the park 100 miles west of Las Vegas. Ubehebe Crater Road has also reopened after maintenance crews cleared away flood debris.

Death Valley’s official weather station at Furnace Creek recorded almost an inch of rain from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning — a considerable amount for one of the hottest, driest locations on Earth.

According to the park service, roads still closed Friday as a result of the storm included Artists Drive, Devils Golf Course, 20 Mule Team Canyon Road, Mustard Canyon, Salt Creek Road, Natural Bridge Road, Westside Road, Titus Canyon Road, Cottonwood-Marble Road and the South Pass and North Pass roads into Saline Valley.

Death Valley Ranger Hilary Clark said the weekend forecast includes the possibility of more rain, so “it’s really uncertain as to when everything will reopen.”

Up to date road conditions for Death Valley can be found on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.