Some get out, some remain in Death Valley after extreme flooding

About 500 visitors and 500 staff are unable to exit Death Valley National Park because of substantial flooding Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (National Park Service)

Water and debris flow over state Route 190 near Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park in California on Aug. 5, 2022. (Death Valley National Park)

Some of the 1,000 people trapped in Death Valley National Park by extreme flash flooding on Friday morning have been able to make it out. Some will likely spend the night and leave Saturday.

“Those with Jeeps and such were able to get through the roads, I’m not sure how,” park spokeswoman Abby Wine told the Review-Journal Friday evening. “The fortunate thing is there were no injuries,” but added that park service workers haven’t made it to all areas of the park.

Most of the trapped 500 staffers and 500 visitors have lodging in Furnace Creek or Stovepipe Wells.

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 is continuing to clean up the mud, rocks, and dirt covering parts of State Route 190 from today's flooding. This is a look at what maintenance crews are dealing with inside @DeathValleyNPS. pic.twitter.com/29vskGIOOY — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 6, 2022

California Department of Transportation crews were working Friday to open a road on State Route 190 toward the east side of the park. They estimated four to six hours of work to get roads cleared.

A CalTrans9 tweet about 6:20 p.m. Friday showed several inches of rocks and debris forming nearly a solid rock mass over the paved roads.

At least 60 cars were buried under debris at the Inn at Death Valley, the park service said in a news release.

A damage assessment will take some time, but photos and social media show parked vehicles that were mired in several feet of mud and rocks.

Wind said the water system that serves the staff was damaged by the flood.

ATTN DRIVERS: We are getting a look at some of the damage to State Route 190 caused by today's flooding. These shots are from just east of Furnace Creek Inn. @Caltrans9 crews are working to clear flood debris from the highway so vehicles inside @DeathValleyNPS can leave. pic.twitter.com/roUTBnCKD7 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

Many businesses and hotel rooms also flooded. The Cow Creek Water system that provides water for the Cow Creek area of the park failed due to a major break in the water line due to flooding. The line is being repaired and inspected, according to the news release.

State Route 190 across the park from state Route 127 to U.S. Highway 395 is closed, according to a National Weather Service alert.

A mudslide was reported along state Route 136 through Keeler, California.

Here is a look at some of the flood waters currently pouring over State Route 190 through @DeathValleyNPS . The highway, which stretches from Olancha to Death Valley Junction, remains closed at this time due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/z8M4N6ARKH — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) August 5, 2022

The park received 1.7 inches of rain at Furnace Creek. That is nearly an entire year’s worth of rain in one morning, as the park typically receives 1.9 inches of rain in a year, according to the park service.

The weather service in Las Vegas reported 1.46 inches of rain at Death Valley since midnight.

The park service warned visitors to not attempt to drive through deep water or debris on roads, and to assume all unpaved roads are impassable.

A flash flood warning was also issued for parts of Nye County around Beatty, Lida, Scottys Junction and Lida Junction. That alert expired at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Heavy rain, flash flooding and winds over 40 mph were reported by the weather service.

Half an inch of rain fell in Beatty within an hour, and State Route 266 through Lida is closed, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Mojave National Preserve outside of Baker, California, remains closed after severe flash flooding covered and removed many park roads on July 31, according to the park service. Park crews are assessing damage and repairing roads.

Flash flooding was hitting rural parts of San Bernardino on Friday evening, adding more troubles to California.

Currently, Kelbaker, Cima, Essex, Zzxyz, Lanfair, Black Canyon, and Morning Star Roads are closed. The Hole-in-the-Wall Visitor Center will also be closed until further notice. For the most current updates, check back here or our park website.

Remember to #DriveLikeATortoise! pic.twitter.com/KhfcTUXC4m — Mojave National Preserve (@MojaveNPS) August 5, 2022

