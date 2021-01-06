Southern Nevada Health District officials share vaccines update
Representatives of the Southern Nevada Health District discuss updated data on the COVID-19 vaccine, information on vaccination plans and more.
The district’s representatives who are scheduled to join the virtual meeting include acting chief health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, clinical services director JoAnn Rupiper, and Jeff Quinn, manager of the office of public health preparedness.
