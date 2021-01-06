Southern Nevada Health District officials share vaccines update

Representatives of the Southern Nevada Health District discuss updated data on the COVID-19 vaccine, information on vaccination plans and more.

Veteran Levi Williams, left, is patched up after receiving a shot from RN Darrel Cowlishaw as some of the first veterans locally get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in North Las Vegas. RN Francine Jones-Toliver, right, awaits her next patient in her pod. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The district’s representatives who are scheduled to join the virtual meeting include acting chief health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, clinical services director JoAnn Rupiper, and Jeff Quinn, manager of the office of public health preparedness.

