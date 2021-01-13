Southern Nevada Health District updates vaccine situation

The Southern Nevada Health District is providing an update on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Veteran Jack Daughtrey, left, receives a shot from RN Francine Jones-Toliver as some of the first veterans locally get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Southern Nevada Health District provided an update on COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday afternoon.

Speakers at the virtual briefing included:

— Scott Black, chairman of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health;

— Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district’s acting chief health officer;

— JoAnn Rupiper, the district’s director of clinical services.

A representative of Clark County also is expected to participate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

