56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers deploy to California for a week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 5:58 am
 
Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada are in California to assistance with ...
Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada are in California to assistance with flood victims. (Courtesy: American Red Cross)

Five volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada are in California’s Central Valley this week helping residents deal with the effects of extreme flooding.

The quintet — four from Las Vegas and one from Pahrump — packed their bags Friday and headed to Delano, a small town located about 30 miles northwest of Bakersfield.

“They’ll be helping with the shelter … helping with intakes, serving meals, making sure everyone is comfortable and has everything they need,” said Keith Paul, regional communications director for American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “A lot of time, people will have to evacuate… (and need a) safe place to sleep, food to eat, medical assistance. We also help provide them with emotional assistance if they need it.”

Emma Empey, a Las Vegas resident and one of the five-member Red Cross strike team, said the team has hunkered down in Delano, where the Red Cross has converted a community center into a shelter for displaced residents.

“The water’s just gone into the homes… closed off some of the freeways,” she said Sunday night. “Emergency services are trying to divert water into the fruit fields.”

Empey, a Red Cross volunteer for six years, said she was motivated to help the displaced Californians because “I love to do humanitarian work and service, and I like to respond to the disasters where there’s a great need.”

Paul applauded the volunteers for their service and encouraged others to consider volunteering with the Red Cross.

“We are proud of our volunteers who left their homes at a moment’s notice to travel to help people that they’ve never met,” he said.

Those interested in volunteering with the nonprofit can sign up here.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas luxury home of Ponzi schemer trades hands
Las Vegas luxury home of Ponzi schemer trades hands
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Las Vegas Strip headliner David Blaine injured, continues show
Las Vegas Strip headliner David Blaine injured, continues show
4
CARTOONS: What Democrats really think about Biden 2024
CARTOONS: What Democrats really think about Biden 2024
5
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Boulder City wants to add 2nd fire station by end of year
Boulder City wants to add 2nd fire station by end of year
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
’A lot of people’ turned away as visitors crowd Red Rock Canyon
Blood drive at Grand Canyon University dismantles donating misinformation
Blood drive at Grand Canyon University dismantles donating misinformation
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
Man struck by four vehicles on I-15 identified
FAA investigating small plane crash in Cal-Nev-Ari
FAA investigating small plane crash in Cal-Nev-Ari
Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in North Las Vegas
Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in North Las Vegas