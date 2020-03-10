Southern Nevada Water Authority’s appeal of pipeline rejection denied

A judge on Tuesday upheld a 2018 ruling by the former state engineer that blocked the water authority’s plans to pump billions of gallons of groundwater from eastern Nevada.

Water sprays on a hay field on Aug. 7, 2017, at a ranch owned by the Southern Nevada Water Authority in White Pine County's Spring Valley. Las Vegas Review-Journal file

CARSON CITY — The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s plans for a controversial eastern Nevada pipeline project have come up dry once again.

A judge on Tuesday upheld a 2018 ruling from the former state engineer that blocked the water authority’s plans to pump billions of gallons of groundwater from four rural valleys in White Pine and Lincoln counties.

In the decision, Senior District Court Judge Robert Estes also went a step further and overturned older rulings from the state engineer that previously granted the water authority the right to pump water out of Spring, Cave, Dry Lake and Delamar valleys.

The engineer’s decision to award those water rights in Spring Valley, is inconsistent with state water law, “inconsistent with the state engineer’s long held rules of water appropriation, and is arbitrary and capricious,” Estes wrote.

The ruling echoed one made by Estes in 2013 during a prior legal challenge to the pipeline. But rather than nullifying the prior water permits, Estes at the time ordered the state engineer to recalculate and reduce the water allotments from those valleys.

Southern Nevada officials have pushed for plans to pipe water 300 miles from rural Nevada to Las Vegas since 1989. The authority says the pipeline, with a price tag of roughly $15 billion, would supply water for some 170,000 new homes.

In 2010, the state Supreme Court struck down two previous rulings that gave the water authority almost 79,000 acre-feet a year from the same four valleys. In that ruling, the high court directed the state engineer to hold new hearings on the authority’s groundwater applications, which happened in 2011.

The state engineer again approved the authority’s plans. But after another appeal, Estes ordered the state engineer to recalculate whether or not there was enough water available in the eastern valleys’ groundwater basins to match the proposed supply demands, which eventually led to the state engineer grudgingly rejecting the proposal last year.

