Southern Nevada wildfire 50 percent contained

A fire that broke out Sunday near Trout Canyon Road in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest was 50 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A fire is burning east of the 1300 block of Trout Canyon Road. The size of the blaze is about 15 acres as of Sunday evening, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Brian O'Neal. July 6, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns east of the 1300 block of Trout Canyon Road on Sunday, July 5, 2025.. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Trout Canyon Road in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest was 50 percent contained Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire burned 30 acres, according to Erica Hupp, a public affairs officer for the agency. No structures were damaged. Close to two-dozen homes are in the general area of the fire.

The fire caused residents in a small community known as Trout, located 15-20 miles east of Pahrump, to evacuate Sunday afternoon. People were allowed to return to their homes on Monday.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Tuesday, Hupp said.

The fire was about 15 acres on Sunday, according to Ray Johnson of the U.S. Forest Service and Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Brian O’Neal.

Along with Clark County Fire Department personnel and the Forest Service workers, Johnson said Sunday that the Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Division of Forestry, Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue and the Metropolitan Police Department all responded to the fire.

An infrared flight is scheduled for Tuesday night to check if any internal heat is still present, according to Hupp.

