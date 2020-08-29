State health agency records 609 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Fifteen additional deaths from the coronavirus were reported in Nevada on Saturday, all of which were in Clark County, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada reported 609 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, along with 15 more deaths, according to state data.

Updated statistics posted Saturday from the Department of Health and Human Services brought the case total for the state to 68,461, and the death toll to 1,302.

The state’s infection rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as confirmed cases divided by people tested, has continued to rise since it leveled out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

The rate, which is considered by experts to be a better indicator of the outbreak’s status than daily case and death totals, reached 11.56 on Saturday, according to state data. As of Saturday’s report, 592,115 people across the state have been tested.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 497 new cases of the virus on Saturday, along with 15 additional deaths in Clark County.

Totals for the county now stand at 58,789 cases and 1,126 fatalities, according to county data posted on the health district’s coronavirus web page.

In a related development, a student at the College of Southern Nevada and an employee at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas tested positive for COVID-19, according to Friday statements from the schools.

A student last on the CSN Henderson campus Monday notified the college on Friday about receiving a positive test result and is currently self-quarantining, according to a CSN statement. Anyone who came into contact with the student may be notified by the health district.

An employee who was last at the UNLV Shadow Lane campus on Monday notified the school on Friday about getting a positive test result. UNLV School of Public Health has since reached out to people who had been in close contact with that employee, according to a statement from the University.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and share information specific to UNLV through official channels, including unlv.edu/coronavirus,” the statement said.

The UNLV employee is the fourth person to test positive since school started Monday. Three students also notified the school this week of positive tests.

