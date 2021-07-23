State: Older Nevadans still missing 2nd vaccine dose

State data shows Hispanics now make up the largest portion of overdue Nevadans for the COVID-19 vaccine. In April it was whites.

Francisco Ortiz, left, with Impact Health, assists Dino Poston with his intake information for the COVID-19 vaccination at the Sherman Gardens Vaccination Clinic in Las Vegas July 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The vast majority of Nevadans behind on getting their second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine are more than six weeks overdue, according to a new state health report.

Hispanics now make up the largest portion of overdue Nevadans. In April it was whites.

People age 70 and older, whose age puts them at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, continue to make up the largest age group that was overdue. However, the percentages fell from 22.3 percent in April to about 16.7 percent as of this week.

There is limited data on the serums’ effectiveness if the shots are spaced out more than six weeks, but those who have waited that long account for more than 80 percent of all patients overdue on completing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, according to a Department of Health and Human Services report published Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends receiving Pfizer doses three weeks apart and Moderna doses four weeks apart. However, health experts say people should still receive their second dose, even if they are weeks overdue.

Latest data: Coronavirus impact on Nevada

The news comes as Nevada experiences a swell in new cases and hospitalizations. Clark County, hit hardest by the summer wave, reported the state’s highest rate of residents overdue for their second shot.

Overdue patients account for about 14.2 percent, or one-in-seven, of county residents who received Moderna or Pfizer. The statewide rate was 12.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Washoe County’s rate has dropped dramatically over the past few months. It had the highest in the state, 17.2 percent, in April. This month it reported 6.8 percent.

Lincoln County reported the lowest rate of overdue second doses: 4.7 percent.

