State police warn of reckless driving

Nevada State Police took to social media about reckless driving on Saturday, citing what happens when motorists drive at 115 miles per hour.

He had big ambitions for this Southern Nevada town. Then the river ran dry

Nevada State Police took to social media about reckless driving on Saturday. In an Instagram story posted to the @nvstatepolice page, a photo of a motorcycle and a state trooper vehicle was shown with a message: “115 MPH = getting arrested for reckless driving. Slow down. Share the road responsibly. Lives are on the line.”

No other details were provided, though NRS 484B.600 states that it is unlawful for any person to drive or operate a vehicle of any kind or character at a rate of speed greater than 80 miles per hour.