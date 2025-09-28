77°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

State police warn of reckless driving

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A photo posted by Nevada State Police on Instagram about reckless driving on Saturday, Sep. 27, ...
A photo posted by Nevada State Police on Instagram about reckless driving on Saturday, Sep. 27, 2025. (Nevada State Police/Instagram)
More Stories
Ed Ringle poses for a portrait by a manmade pond on his private land, home to several natural s ...
He had big ambitions for this Southern Nevada town. Then the river ran dry
An aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las V ...
High rollers can now spend less to play at Nevada private gaming salons
People cross a pedestrian bridge along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, ...
Gaming win continues to defy visitation trends in Southern Nevada
An incident involving a skydiving school happened Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, near the Jean Airp ...
British skydiver fractured pelvis, broke ribs in accident near Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2025 - 6:45 pm
 

Nevada State Police took to social media about reckless driving on Saturday. In an Instagram story posted to the @nvstatepolice page, a photo of a motorcycle and a state trooper vehicle was shown with a message: “115 MPH = getting arrested for reckless driving. Slow down. Share the road responsibly. Lives are on the line.”

No other details were provided, though NRS 484B.600 states that it is unlawful for any person to drive or operate a vehicle of any kind or character at a rate of speed greater than 80 miles per hour.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES