State unemployment website to close for several hours Saturday

Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, the website http://ui.nv.gov will be down until 7 p.m., the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday night.

A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Nevada’s unemployment website will be down for several hours on Saturday, it was announced Friday evening.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, the website http://ui.nv.gov will be down until 7 p.m., the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said.

Officials said the reason for the temporary shutdown is to improve the site’s performance and expand access for unemployment insurance filers, according to a news release.

The state has seen numbers of unemployment claims skyrocket since the governor told casinos and other nonessential businesses to close their doors last month

A record 208,869 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed in Nevada last month — up 2,125 percent from March 2019, DETR said.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.