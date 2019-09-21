Storm Area 51: A look at Day 2 — PHOTOS

Check out Friday’s scene from the Storm Area 51 events in Rachel and Hiko, Nevada.

A costumed man stands near security personnel outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel patrol the back gate of Area 51 to monitor individuals there in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jody Pendarvis of Bowman, S.C., addresses the crowd standing near security personnel outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel and attendees stand along the fence line near the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Security personnel stand along the fence line near the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individuals chant with signs in hand outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The road is blocked to traffic near the back gate of Area 51 as individuals arrive in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michael Fortner of Cincinnati wanders along the fence line near the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nathan Brown of Portland arrives at the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individuals arrive in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. at the back gate of Area 51 during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individuals gather in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. at the back gate of Area 51 during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A costumed man stands near security personnel outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee runs towards the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Individuals gather outside the back gate of Area 51 in homage to the original Storm Area 51 idea about 3 a.m. during the Alienstock festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Day 2 of the Area 51 raid event started early, with about 100 extraterrestrial enthusiasts converging at the back gate of Area 51 near Rachel at 3 a.m. to follow through on the original Storm Area 51 plan.

Making the trek to one of two security gates at Area 51 been a popular activity for those Area 51 raid crowd in Rachel.

Also on Friday, Area 51 Basecamp kicked off in Hiko, about 40 miles from Rachel.

Check out the scene from the Friday day in Rachel and Hiko.