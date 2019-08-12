99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

‘Storm Area 51’ event has Nevada businesses bracing for the unknown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2019 - 4:49 pm
 

RACHEL — How do you plan for something like “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” the Facebook event that started as a joke, quickly became a national obsession and could end up attracting anywhere from a couple of dozen curious onlookers to tens of thousands of alien-seeking die-hards to a town with just 56 full-time residents?

The simple answer is, you don’t.

“With the way it was thrown in our laps, you just don’t,” Cody Theising says during a brief break outside the Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel. “You deal with that as it comes.”

The Lincoln County landmark, situated along the Extraterrestrial Highway, is owned by his mother, Connie West, and grandmother, Pat Travis. They’re quick to point out they had nothing to do with the Facebook post asking people to storm the secretive Air Force base to “see them aliens.”

The “storming,” originally scheduled for Sept. 20 in Amargosa Valley, has morphed into a music and arts festival, recently dubbed Alienstock, set for Sept. 19-22 in Rachel.

The small collection of homes roughly 10 miles from the base is the nearest thing to Area 51 resembling a town. That’s left West and her family, who run the only business in Rachel, to deal with the fallout.

“We’ve all had people call us and say, ‘Listen, we’ll give you 3 grand if you bump somebody out of a room,’ ” she reveals. “And we say, ‘That’s unethical.’ ”

Nine of the motel’s 10 rooms are in three converted, three-bedroom mobile homes with shared kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms. They sold out for Sept. 20 almost immediately at the standard rate of $60 per night.

“Someone offered me $25,000 if I’d kick someone out of a room,” says West’s niece, Samantha Travis, who shares a leadership role in the motel, bar and diner with her cousin, Cody. “They started at $10,000, went to $15,000, then $20,000. I’m, like, ‘I’m sorry! I can’t do that!’ ”

Beware of rattlesnakes

“I don’t know what they’re doing out in Rachel, other than they said they’re going to have bands and a party,” says George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center in Hiko. “We’re actually really ufologists, and we’re into this, so we’re going to have great speakers come up.”

Harris’ two-day festival is scheduled for 9 a.m.-11 p.m. from Sept. 20-21 at the tourist attraction and gift shop near the junction of U.S. 93 and the Extraterrestrial Highway. He says the event will include telescopes hooked up to a viewing screen as they search the stars, as well as screenings of the documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers,” and other alien-themed movies.

Pricing is still being worked out, and he hopes to announce a number of participating bands in the coming days.

“This thing hasn’t subsided. It’s just getting bigger and bigger,” Harris says. “When this first started, we were probably getting six to eight phone calls a day. Now we’re getting 15-20 phone calls an hour.”

He’s been cautioning those callers from the start.

“I’m telling them all, you’d better bring water. You’d better bring closed-toed shoes. The most important thing is going to be safety. You know there’s going to be issues, but we’re trying to mitigate the issues as much as possible.”

Along those lines, Harris says he’s bringing in “executive toilets” and a tractor-trailer filled with water, setting up a space for food trucks and setting aside an acre of land for camping, motorhomes and an area where people can “glamp” in bubble tents that allow them to look up at the stars. He’s also having 17,000 square feet of artificial turf delivered.

He’s hoping for a safe, fun two days of UFO-friendly activities — and no actual storming of Area 51.

“The first thing is safety,” Harris says. “I’ve gotta get the word out to these folks that you can’t be going across the desert floor at 3 in the morning. The only thing that’s going to happen to them is they’re going to get bit by a rattlesnake or by a tarantula or by a scorpion.”

No idea what to expect

“I feel like we’re just as unprepared for this as everybody else is, you know?”

Sean Reasoner works at the Sunset View Inn in Alamo owned by his mother-in-law, Pam Broxson, and managed by his wife, Lindsay.

The motel is the first commercial establishment drivers will see along U.S. 93 on the way to Rachel for 70 miles. The small liquor store by the front desk is a rarity along the route, and it’s one of the few places that sells booze that doesn’t come in an alien-shaped bottle.

“I can’t tell you how many people we have turned away,” Reasoner says. The modest motel’s 10 themed rooms — including ones devoted to hippies, Westerns, safaris and life under the sea — were booked within a few days after the Facebook post went viral. “I’ve heard a lot of stuff is sold out all the way to Reno.”

Like pretty much everyone — on this planet, at least — Reasoner has no idea what to expect come Sept. 20.

“You know, there’s probably going to be some idiots that are gonna try to hop the fence. But one thing they have to remember is that it’s a military base. You will get shot, you know, or detained,” he says. “Don’t turn it into something bad. If anything, let’s just turn this into a huge festival like Burning Man or something like that, you know? Then that way, every year, you’ve got another thing to come out here and do.”

Assuming people behave themselves — for the most part, anyway — Reasoner can only see benefits from all the attention.

“This is such a dead area. There’s not a lot happening out here. For us, to bring business to a little area like this, and to Rachel and to Caliente …”

The thought of a bit of prosperity hangs in the air.

For now, though, one thing is certain.

“We need to stock up on liquor just in case.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Warehouse fire in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas Fire Department PIO Nino Galloway gives an update on the fire at a warehouse on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman's memoir reflects on her fresh start in Las Vegas
Etta Baykara, 91, who plays accordion in a polka band, wrote a memoir that includes growing up on a farm to her move to California and then Las Vegas where she claims she is the happiest. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Behind the scenes at Broadacres Marketplace
Evelyn Sanchez, Broadacres Marketplace marketing and event director, talks about the offerings at the dynamic swap meet in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Teen talks about alleged sexual assault at Las Vegas grocery store
A 17-year old says she was groped and then sexually assaulted by a loss-prevention specialist at an Albertsons store in east Las Vegas. The subject's voice has been distorted to protect her identity. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix
Henderson officials tried to lure Arizona Diamondbacks from Phoenix with four potential stadium sites in mind, including one behind the future home of the future Raiders headquarters. Discussions between the team and the city stalled out, but Henderson still wants to attract professional sports to the area.(Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers swarm Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is swarmed by pallid-winged grashoppers on July 25, 2019. The grasshoppers have infested the Las Vegas valley after an unseasonably wet winter and spring, experts say.(@365inVegas/Twitter)
Aviators splash pad lets fans stay cool
Las Vegas Ballpark’s splash pad area is the perfect place to keep cool while enjoying the game. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas
The grasshoppers came out at night in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday. Lights at a local gas station attracted hundreds of the insects. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD superintendent says dean positions will not be eliminated
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara discusses budget adjustments for the district after listening sessions with principals, teachers and support professionals. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson rain
Rain falls in Henderson on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas Valley
Rain dropped in Henderson on Wednesday morning as monsoon season begins in the Las Vegas area. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department on checking back seats in the heat - Video
The Henderson Fire Department talks about double-checking car seats in the Las Vegas heat to remember children who may be in the car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Take the Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon
The Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas starts at the visitors center for a three-hour, 17-mile ride. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Earthquake might have caused Pahrump man's death
Officials in Pahrump believe that the recent Fourth of July earthquake caused the death of resident Troy Ray as he was working on his car. If true, it will be the first earthquake-related death in the state in recorded history, according to research geologist Craig dePolo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Earthquake-related death reported in Pahrump
The Nye County Sheriff's Office investigated a man's death reported on July 9 that may have been related to a Southern California earthquake that occurred on July 4 and was felt in Southern Nevada. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas on July 6, 2019. (Angus Kelly)
10th Anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the coming week. Director Marwan Sabbagh talks about what the center offers, what they've achieved and what is next in the work of degenerative brain disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
According to fire officials, the Corta Fire is 85 percent contained as of Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 ...
Corta Fire in Northern Nevada close to containment
The Associated Press

Crews battling the last of three big northern Nevada big wildfires that started more than a week ago are nearing full containment of the blaze.