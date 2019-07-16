97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

‘Storm Area 51’ prank on radar of Nevada businesses, military

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2019 - 8:31 pm
 

It may be the silliest thing to hit the Nevada desert since Indiana Jones survived an atomic blast by ducking inside a refrigerator.

“Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” the jokey Facebook event created by pranksters on June 27, achieved critical mass Monday as more than 1.2 million people had pledged to “see them aliens” by storming the secretive military facility on Sept. 20.

As interest spread in the fake event, the Air Force issued a prepared statement designed to keep anyone from taking things too seriously.

“Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged,” said Nellis Air Force Base spokesman Staff Sgt. Joshua Kleinholz. Nellis oversees the Nevada Test and Training Range, land that that includes Area 51.

Kleinholz wasn’t authorized to discuss specific measures the Air Force might take should anyone try to break onto the property.

“Just like any military installation, there are different levels of security, depending on what has been picked up and what has been detected,” he said. “And, obviously, the degree of response may escalate depending upon the perceived threat.”

By Monday night, what had sounded like an invasion began taking on the air of a celebration. An extraterrestrial Woodstock, if you will.

“Just so you know, we had nothing to with it,” Connie West, co-owner of Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, said of the Facebook post. “Am I gonna capitalize on it? Absolutely.”

In her 31 years at the small motel, bar and restaurant she runs with her mother, Pat Travis, West said she’s never seen anything like the attention generated by the “Storm Area 51” movement.

“I literally hang up the phone, set it down and walk 2 feet, and the phone is ringing again,” she said, as patrons could be heard in the background discussing the latest developments.

Travis’ day began at 3 a.m. with a call from the BBC, and the interview requests rarely stopped — even though Rachel is roughly 100 miles from the suggested rallying point in Amargosa Valley.

George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center in Hiko, along the Extraterrestrial Highway, is expecting to be overrun on Sept. 20.

“Everybody goes, ‘Yeah, yeah, let’s do that. It’s funny,’” Harris said. “Well, it’s a great joke, and now it’s not a joke anymore, because you got 25,000 people that are going to show up to it.”

Asked about that estimate, Harris responded, “I promise you that.” By comparison, his tourist attraction averages about 125 visitors a day.

Harris, who’s also the CEO of Alien Tequila Spirits Co. in Las Vegas, said he believes interest in the event stems from frustration over the secrecy associated with Area 51.

“There’s an underbelly thing with all Americans that the government’s not honest with them.”

But, he stressed of anyone who shows up on Sept. 20, “If they behave themselves, they can have fun.”

Along those lines, he’s thinking of setting up a 20-by-40-foot screen to show alien conspiracy videos. He may even hire a band or two.

Back in Rachel, West said three or four bands contacted her on Monday asking if they could bring portable stages and play on her property. “Absolutely!” she declared. “I’m not paying ’em!”

All 10 of her motel rooms were booked days ago for Sept. 20, but West said she has 30 acres that can be used for camping.

“I think a lot more people are going to come out here than some of the locals think,” she said, sounding weary from a day of being interviewed, yet hopeful for the rush of curiosity seekers.

West won’t commit to bringing in new merchandise to sell — yet — in case the crowds don’t materialize. But she is making one concession: concessions.

“I was already asked by locals if I’ll get a popcorn station. I’m like, ‘sure,’” she said, somewhat begrudgingly.

“I know a lot of people that are, like, ‘Hey, we just wanna come and watch this. We don’t wanna be part of it. We just wanna watch what people are going to do.’”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Take the Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon
The Red E Bike tour of Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas starts at the visitors center for a three-hour, 17-mile ride. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Earthquake might have caused Pahrump man's death
Officials in Pahrump believe that the recent Fourth of July earthquake caused the death of resident Troy Ray as he was working on his car. If true, it will be the first earthquake-related death in the state in recorded history, according to research geologist Craig dePolo. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Earthquake-related death reported in Pahrump
The Nye County Sheriff's Office investigated a man's death reported on July 9 that may have been related to a Southern California earthquake that occurred on July 4 and was felt in Southern Nevada. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas
Fire in Arts District in downtown Las Vegas on July 6, 2019. (Angus Kelly)
10th Anniversary of Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the coming week. Director Marwan Sabbagh talks about what the center offers, what they've achieved and what is next in the work of degenerative brain disease. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol pulls over hearse in HOV lane
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the driver of a hearse, which was carrying a body, in an HOV lane in Las Vegas, July 1, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Summer In Las Vegas
Summer In Las Vegas (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train derails in Northern Nevada - VIDEO
A train carrying ammunition derailed near Wells in Northern Nevada on Wed., June 19, 2019, closing part of Interstate 80, authorities said. (Michael Lyday/Twitter)
Fire damages an office complex in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
A fire causes heavy damage to an office complex at 3900 Paradise Rd. in Las Vegas on June 17, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crash closes Las Vegas Blvd. near Fremont Street
A vehicle fleeing police crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, June 7, 2019. (Courtesy Andy Herrera)
Clark County's third poet laureate
Heather Lang-Cassera, who will be Clark County's third poet laureate on June 1, is interviewed at the Writer's Block bookstore in Las Vegas, Friday, May 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One dead, two critical in Henderson shooting
One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said. During a briefing at the scene on Friday, Lt. Kirk Moore said the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related.
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spring Mountain horses don't mind the snow
Snowfall made a return to the Spring Mountains overnight, May 19, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl
The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl will open to traffic Monday morning, May 20, 2019, along with new HOV lanes on Interstate 15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and U.S. Highway 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, Clark County fire departments face off in burger eating challenge
Las Vegas City Fire Department battled Clark County Fire Department in a burger eating contest Thursday at a local Farmer Boys restaurant to raise money for the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center employees talk about their termination
Employees from the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center talk about their termination. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Highlights from the 2019 Helldorado Parade
The 2019 Helldorado Parade, which dates back 85 years, took place Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Days, formerly known as Helldorado Days, annual cowboy-themed event with a nod to the Wild West.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Weather | Steady Rain Falls in Northwest Valley
A steady rain falls near U.S. 95 North and Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Navigate Project Neon road features
How to navigate a trio of newly opened Project Neon road features. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain at Aviators ballpark
Rain at the Las Vegas Aviators Ballpark on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (Jason Lilly)
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas kids court and Harry Potter
Fourth graders from Hickey Elementary School made their case against Harry Potter at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project
Clark County residents will be able to receive free genetic testing through the Healthy Nevada Project this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Treasure hunting in Las Vegas
Sarah Collins considers herself a modern-day treasure hunter. As one of the co-owners of Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall, located in downtown Las Vegas, Collins is constantly looking for antique goods to sell in the store. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
A firefighter hoses down an area in Reno in October 2016. (Mike Higdon/The Reno Gazette-Journal ...
Wildfire threatens 100 homes near Reno
The Associated Press

Nevada emergency officials say they continue to fight a wildfire that has threatened about 100 homes near Reno.

District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada marijuana license ruling could come next week
The Associated Press

A Nevada judge said Friday she expects next week to finish hearing a case involving dozens of companies that lost bids to open new retail pot stores asking her to stop the state from licensing more marijuana businesses.