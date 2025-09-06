94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Storms, flooding bring closures to Valley of Fire State Park

A view of Valley of Fire State Park on Sunday in Overton, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo ...
A view of Valley of Fire State Park on Sunday in Overton, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo
More Stories
Republican electors, accused in a fake elector scheme, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael ...
Judge agrees to delay hearing in ‘fake electors’ case after Nevada cyberattack
Nevada governor says financial, DMV data are secure after cyberattack
Attorney Paul Taggart, left, representing Pure Energy, looks on during oral arguments, in a cas ...
Warring lithium companies take dispute to Nevada Supreme Court
Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson, Nevada. (Google Streetview)
Student at Henderson high school arrested after police find gun, ammo
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2025 - 3:52 pm
 

Flooding from overnight storms shut down parts of Valley of Fire State Park for the second time in as many days, park officials said in an online news release.

The park’s visitor center was closed because of flood damage, but it reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Nevada State Parks.

White Domes Road, which had reopened Friday afternoon earlier storm damage, was closed again Saturday following significant flooding overnight, according to an update posted Saturday morning on Valley of Fire State Park’s website.

“Flood damage also extends to the park’s main road, which is currently impassable for passenger vehicles,” the 6:30 a.m. update said.

Visitors planning a trip to the state park this weekend were urged to avoid the area and check for updates before travelling. Officials said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES