Storms, flooding bring closures to Valley of Fire State Park

A view of Valley of Fire State Park on Sunday in Overton, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo

Flooding from overnight storms shut down parts of Valley of Fire State Park for the second time in as many days, park officials said in an online news release.

The park’s visitor center was closed because of flood damage, but it reopened as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Nevada State Parks.

White Domes Road, which had reopened Friday afternoon earlier storm damage, was closed again Saturday following significant flooding overnight, according to an update posted Saturday morning on Valley of Fire State Park’s website.

“Flood damage also extends to the park’s main road, which is currently impassable for passenger vehicles,” the 6:30 a.m. update said.

Visitors planning a trip to the state park this weekend were urged to avoid the area and check for updates before travelling. Officials said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

