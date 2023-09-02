82°F
Local Nevada

Storms, flooding cause chaos at Burning Man in Nevada

The Associated Press
September 2, 2023 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2023 - 3:04 pm
An overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

RENO — The entrance to the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held, said the entrance to the festival will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday.

The National Weather Service in Reno said six inches of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, which is located about 110 miles north of Reno. Another quarter-of-a-foot of rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

Organizers have urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

“Do not travel to Black Rock City!” an account for the festival wrote on the social media website X. “Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned around.”

