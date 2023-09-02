Storms, flooding cause chaos at Burning Man in Nevada

The entrance to the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

An overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

RENO — The entrance to the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held, said the entrance to the festival will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday.

The National Weather Service in Reno said six inches of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, which is located about 110 miles north of Reno. Another quarter-of-a-foot of rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

The gate and airport in and out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress and egress are halted until further notice. No driving is permitted except emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space. More updates to come. — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 2, 2023

Organizers have urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

“Do not travel to Black Rock City!” an account for the festival wrote on the social media website X. “Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned around.”