Stranded driver dies in Nevada desert

The death of a California man is under investigation after his body was found in the desert after his SUV became stuck between Hafen Ranch Road and Highway 160.

Silver State may become solar state under new federal plan

Pay phones were once everywhere, but now just a few are left in Las Vegas

Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff to make campaign stops in Nevada this week

Prosecutors now allege Fiore defrauded donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars

A California man's body was recovered from the desert after his SUV became stuck on Sept. 5, between Hafen Ranch Road and Highway 160, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The death of a California man is under investigation after his body was found in the desert after his SUV became stuck on Sept. 5, between Hafen Ranch Road and Highway 160, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Victim contacted 911

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that the man, who was later identified as Alan Loman, 67, called 911 to report that he was lost and got stranded in the desert while en route to Sheri’s Ranch Brothel at 10551 Homestead Road.

Loman had stayed at Saddle West Hotel Casino the previous evening, according to receipts found inside of his vehicle, McGill noted.

Additional resources sought

After deputies failed to locate Loman, Nye County Search and Rescue was summoned, along with air support from Las Vegas.

“Deputies eventually located the vehicle, where they found a note from the man stating that he was walking to Highway 160.”

McGill said that dispatchers attempted to locate Holman by pinging his cell phone.

Those attempts proved to be unsuccessful.

Victim located

Hours later, McGill said Loman was found in the desert roughly a quarter-mile from his vehicle.

A search and rescue helicopter team then recovered his body and transported him to the Hafen Elementary School parking lot where he was eventually taken to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Loman likely succumbed to heat exposure while attempting to walk to the highway in triple-digit temperatures.

McGill also praised the efforts of the Southern Nevada Off-Road Recovery team, who retrieved the vehicle and brought it to the roadway the following morning.

“They are a [nonprofit] volunteer organization who primarily work on donations,” he said. “They tow people’s stuck cars out of the desert to where tow trucks can reach them. They went out there with me and towed it out to Hafen Ranch Road, where we called a tow truck and recovered the vehicle.”

Lifesaving tips

McGill offered advice to those who find themselves in similar situations.

“If you’re ever stranded in the desert, 911 oftentimes will work,” he said. “Texts to 911 oftentimes will work when your cell phone doesn’t. Whatever you do, stay with your vehicle because it’s a larger object for us to find, thus it’s easier to find you if you stay with your vehicle.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X: @pvtimes