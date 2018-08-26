Strong winds create traffic problems for Burning Man visitors

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting that strong winds are creating traffic problems for visitors to the Burning Man festival in Northern Nevada. “Expect intermittent closures at the entrance to the event,” the NHP said via Twitter.

A woman rides her bike between cars waiting to enter Burning Man in Gerlach in 2013. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Burning Man participants walk on the playa at the Black Rock Desert near Gerlach in 2008. (AP Photo/Brad Horn)

RENO — The Nevada Highway Patrol reported Sunday that strong winds are creating traffic problems for visitors to the Burning Man counter-culture festival in Northern Nevada.

“Expect intermittent closures at the entrance to the event,” the NHP said via Twitter.

BURNING MAN UPDATE: The gates to Burning Man are now back open. Motorists should expect delays on the entirety of route due to the weather delays. Take your time and drive safe. Don’t tailgate, don’t pass unsafely and slow down. @nevadadot — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) August 27, 2018

BURNING MAN TRAFFIC: Periodic breaks in the strong winds are allowing movement of vehicles onto the Playa. Continue using caution if you are traveling until the winds dissipate. Expect intermittent closures at the entrance to the event. @D2RoadOps — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) August 27, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT: Burning Man has temporarily closed the entrance to the event due to 50-60 mph winds. There is zero visibility and the travel conditions are extremely hazardous. Remain near closest town and await notice to continue your travel to the event. @nevadadot @D2RoadOps — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) August 26, 2018

Increased traffic enforcement

State troopers in California and Nevada are joining forces to step up enforcement next week along more than 600 miles of U.S. Interstate 80 from San Francisco to the Nevada-Utah line.

The Interstate 80 Initiative scheduled to run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3 is aimed at reducing distracted and reckless driving through the Labor Day weekend.

It’s in conjunction with several events that attract tens of thousands of people to northern Nevada, including the Burning Man festival in the desert 100 miles north of Reno and the Nugget Rib Cook-Off in Sparks.

Motorists should expect to see an increased number of state troopers on the interstate in both California and Nevada.