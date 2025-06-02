Stuffed salmon recalled from Aldi stores in Nevada. Here’s why

Bad labeling could have bad consequences, which is why stuffed salmon has been recalled from Aldi stores in Nevada and two other states.

California’s Santa Monica Seafood in Rancho Dominguez, which made Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing for Aldi, inspected label proofs on a completed batch and found no mention of soy even though it is an ingredient. Soy is an allergen.

“This labeling error means that individuals with a soy allergy may unknowingly consume the product,” the recall notice states. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The recall covers the batch with a use by/freeze by date of June 2. Recalled salmon went to Aldi stores in California, Arizona and Nevada.

If you have this salmon and there’s no chance anyone with a soy allergy will have a bite, carry on as normal. Otherwise, return it to the Aldi for a refund.