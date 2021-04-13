Sudden death of K9 officer stuns Nevada Highway Patrol

Jill served both Northern and Southern commands. Her specialty was in narcotic detection.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a trusted member of its family.

Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel, has died.

Highway patrol said Jill had a medical emergency and was taken to a veterinarian on Sunday, but did not survive.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will not be the same without her running up and down the halls in search of belly rubs,” NHP tweeted.