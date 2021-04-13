76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Sudden death of K9 officer stuns Nevada Highway Patrol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 7:47 pm
 
(Nevada Highway Patrol)
(Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a trusted member of its family.

Jill, a 5-year-old Springer Spaniel, has died.

According to a tweet, Jill served both Northern and Southern commands. Her specialty was in narcotic detection.

Highway patrol said Jill had a medical emergency and was taken to a veterinarian on Sunday, but did not survive.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will not be the same without her running up and down the halls in search of belly rubs,” NHP tweeted.

MOST READ
1
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
Jury returns $29.5M verdict in case involving allergic reaction
2
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
‘If it has a pool, it’s a free-for-all’: Las Vegas housing market on fire
3
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
An allergic reaction left her brain damaged. Were medics at fault?
4
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
5
Cars, anyone? How the computer chip shortage is rattling the economy
Cars, anyone? How the computer chip shortage is rattling the economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(NIAID-RML via AP)
Brazil coronavirus variant found in Nevada
By / RJ

At least one of the three confirmed cases of the Brazilian variant — thought to spread more easily — occurred in Clark County, the state’s lab director said.