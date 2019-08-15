Suspect arrested in deaths of dog walker, 5 dogs in Northern Nevada

A pedestrian walking five dogs was killed early Thursday in a hit-and-run in Dayton, about 20 miles north of Carson City.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Northern Nevada man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run early Thursday in Dayton, about 20 miles north of Carson City, that left a man and his five dogs dead.

The suspect has been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as 38-year-old James Parisi of Dayton. It was not immediately clear what charges he is facing.

Just after 6:50 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle heading west on Six Mile Canyon Road crossed over into the opposite lanes between Roughing It and Ring roads in Lyon County, striking the man as he was walking his dogs east along the roadway, according to the Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was identified as Michael Kuntz, 59, of Dayton.

Anyone with further information may call the Highway Patrol’s northern command at 775-687-9600 and reference case no. 190801200.

