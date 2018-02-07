Suspect arrested in double slaying on Northern Nevada reservation

Stoney Prior of McDermitt has been charged with murder in the Jan. 31 killings at a home on the Fort McDermitt Reservation, about 75 miles north of Winnemucca.

A Northern Nevada man has charged with murder in a double homicide on a tribal reservation along the Nevada-Oregon line. (Thinkstock)

MCDERMITT — A Northern Nevada man has charged with murder in a double homicide on a tribal reservation along the Nevada-Oregon line.

Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen says Stoney Prior of McDermitt originally was taken into custody on unrelated tribal charges the day of the Jan. 31 killings at a home on the Fort McDermitt Reservation, about 75 miles north of Winnemucca.

He says investigators for his office, the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs subsequently developed probable cause and charged him with murder.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Amy Hinkey and 31-year-old Adeline Sam.

It’s not clear if Prior has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

No other details have been released.