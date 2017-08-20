ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Nevada

Suspect in 3 carjackings in Nevada, California arrested in Utah

The Associated Press
August 20, 2017 - 9:56 am
 

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Southern California authorities say a man suspected in a string of carjackings in two states has been arrested in Utah.

Police say the spree started Friday after the man dropped a female acquaintance with a stab wound off at a hospital in San Bernardino, California.

Sgt. Steve Turner says investigators believe the man injured the woman, who is expected to survive.

Turner says the man pulled a gun on a security guard, carjacked a driver in the hospital parking lot. Turner says he drove about 40 miles north to Victorville, California, where he stole a second car.

Authorities say the man carjacked a third motorist in Mesquite, Nevada.

The San Bernardino Sun newspaper says the man, who has not been identified, was arrested Saturday in Utah.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Nevada Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like