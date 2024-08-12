99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Suspect in Red Rock casino stabbing held without bail

Shayne Sussman, 25, who is suspected of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees, appears in cour ...
Shayne Sussman, 25, who is suspected of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees, appears in court Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shayne Sussman, 25, who is suspected of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees, appears in cour ...
Shayne Sussman, 25, who is suspected of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees, appears in court Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The base of Hoover Dam on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elle ...
Planning to visit Hoover Dam? Check this out first
A fire burns in the Springs Mountains. (Clark County Fire Department)
Fire burning northeast of Pahrump now more than 230 acres, Forest Service says
(Getty Images)
Police say man tried to kill girlfriend, wrote song about her being in ICU
Cars line the main stretch of Virginia City, Nev., that attracts tens of thousands of tourists. ...
Nevada man accused of hate crime says he referenced ‘hanging tree’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

The man accused of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees before a security guard shot him is still held without bail after he appeared in court Monday.

Shayne Sussman, 25, is accused of stabbing one casino worker in the shoulder and back and another in the shoulder and bicep at the Summerlin casino. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on August 3.

Sussman is being held at the Clark County detention center. He faces charges of attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan said Sussman would not have bail set until a bail hearing on next week.

A security officer responding to a report of an assault in the casino lobby found Sussman holding a bloody knife, according to an arrest report.

He appeared to be under the influence and when a security officer asked him to drop the knife, police said, he ran away. Another security guard shot him in the abdomen before he was arrested.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Girls volleyball preview: Bishop Gorman, Coronado among title favorites
recommend 2
Police reveal ID of knife-wielding man shot 7 times by officers
recommend 3
Judge declines to accept pleas in fatal beating of Rancho student
recommend 4
Former Aces player files lawsuit against team, WNBA
recommend 5
Las Vegas Stadium Authority to present updated A’s ballpark lease agreement
recommend 6
Jury selection to begin for murder trial in killing of Review-Journal reporter — WATCH LIVE