Talk to your dog? Majority of Nevada canine owners do

They will likely enjoy a treat better, but do you have any special words for your dog on Saturday?

It is International Dog Day after all … and Nevadans talk to their dogs more than almost any other state (tied for first with New Jersey at 83 percent), according to a recent survey of 1,500 American pet owners.

Two-thirds of U.S. households have at least one pet, and last year they spent a record-breaking $136.8 billion on their animal friends. Dogs and cats are the most popular, with three-quarters of dog and cat owners considering their companions part of the family.

Favorite breeds in Nevada

In a study by casino.com, the Maltese breed came in first for favorite breed among Nevadans with Chow Chow coming in second and Shiba Inu taking third.

If you’d like to get your dog out to a dog park, consider these in the valley.

How do people talk to their pets?

If you’re a pet owner, you probably know the type of voice most people use. Most people use a higher-pitched tone of voice than usual — 65 percent, to be exact. A majority, 56 percent of respondents, said they use baby talk.

You’re more unique if you sing or read stories to your pet. Just over a third of Americans, 37 percent, indicated they do this. The survey of 1,500 American pet owners was done in July by preply.com.

Research shows they understand us perfectly well, too.

Dogs, for example, can do much more than obey a few simple commands. Scientists scanned the brains of dogs and discovered the canines not only understood words but tone of voice.

Expert opinions vary, but according to psychologist Stanley Coren, “The average dog can learn 165 words and dogs in the top 20 percent of dog intelligence can learn 250 words.”

Some key study takeaways

— Some 83 percent of dog owners talk to their canines, while 68 percent of cat owners chat with their felines.

— Most pet owners (55 percent) think their pet understands them more than people do.

— More than half of Gen Z (53 percent) and 41 percent of Millennials feel their pet fills the role of a child.

How do pets talk back?

When you talk to your pet, do they talk back? Literally, we mean. Do you imagine them speaking to you? If you do, you’re not alone.

What do they sound like? A celebrity? One-quarter of pet owners said they think their pet sounds like Tom Hanks. Some 15 percent imagine the voice of Betty White.

Most Americans think their pet understands them more than people do

Pet owners understand. Your companion just gets you. Even the most aloof of cats is often happy when we get home from holiday, even if they try to hide it.

That’s why 55 percent of survey respondents agreed that their pet understands them more than some people do.

