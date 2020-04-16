56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Telemedicine takes off in Southern Nevada with rise of COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2020 - 5:10 am
 
Updated April 16, 2020 - 6:33 am

Las Vegas resident Chester Bailey had an appointment with his primary care doctor last week but never left his house.

That’s because Bailey — who turns 79 on May 1 — had a telemedicine appointment, his first visit with a doctor via video conferencing.

When an employee at HealthCare Partners Nevada asked if he’d be OK with a telemedicine appointment, “I was actually shocked,” Bailey said. “I didn’t know they could do that stuff.”

Within the last month or so, more Las Vegas Valley medical offices have started offering telemedicine appointments in response to the COVID-19 outbreak — part of a nationwide trend that has seen an explosion in use of the technology. A big selling point is that many patients are uneasy about going to a doctor’s office due to the risk of getting infected or infecting others.

Some doctors and telemedicine experts say the COVID-19 outbreak is spurring more acceptance of telemedicine — a change that could have a long-lasting impact on the nation’s health care system.

COVID-19 is leading to people think differently about what a doctor-patient interaction should look like, said Dr. Marc Kahn, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine. “Prior to COVID, people didn’t think about telehealth. If people were sick, they went to the doctor.”

Many practices change after a crisis as people see opportunities to do things in a better way, he said. “I think telehealth is just one of those things because it just makes more sense.”

Las Vegas Heart Associates — affiliated with MountainView Hospital — started offering telemedicine appointments for established patients a few weeks ago. New patients are still asked to come into the clinic for their initial visits.

Sisolak’s stay-home order a boost

Telemedicine took off in Nevada after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines, cardiologist Dr. Jeffrey Levisman said. “It’s an attempt to continue to provide medical care, especially for patients who are sick and elderly who are at a higher risk of getting the virus and (experiencing) a bad outcome.”

If an in-person appointment is canceled or pushed back to a later date, a patient’s condition may be left uncontrolled and that could turn into a hospital stay, Levisman said. “We want to minimize how many patients are going into the hospital besides (those with) COVID-19.”

Dr. Shadi Daoud, a cardiologist with Las Vegas Heart Associates, said he’s a big fan of telemedicine appointments, and thinks they’re advantageous for both patients and medical providers. And he said he’s more efficient because he’s seeing more patients in a shorter amount of time.

Daoud sees mostly heart failure patients — many of whom are in their mid-60s to mid-80s, and have limited mobility. Some live as far away as Pahrump and Bullhead City, Arizona.

That’s not to say there aren’t downsides to telemedicine.

Health care providers say the inability to do a physical exam, and difficulty prescribing some controlled substances are both drawbacks. And, of course, patients who don’t have a smartphone or computer aren’t able to access the service. And with hackers scouring the internet for websites with security holes, patient privacy also is a big concern.

Billing for services also has been problematic. Previously there were strict federal requirements about where telemedicine could be used — it was often restricted to rural areas — and reimbursement rates were low for providers.

But the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — the federal agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid — announced March 30 it is issuing new rules and waiving or relaxing other requirements to ease use of the service.

Not all medical issues can be addressed via telemedicine, though. That includes urgent conditions that need treatment or evaluation, such as chest pain. And some specialties, such as pediatrics, don’t always lend themselves as well to the virtual format.

Dignity Health officials announced March 23 the launch of Virtual Care Anywhere — a free on-demand telemedicine urgent care service for those experiencing mild or moderate symptoms similar to COVID-19 through its three St. Rose Dominican Hospitals in the Las Vegas Valley.

MountainView Hospital announced April 7 it’s providing telemedicine options for all of its outpatient clinics. Its parent company, HCA Healthcare, allows the use of platforms such as Healow (part of an online patient portal), FaceTime, Google Duo and Cisco WebEx Meetings to connect with health care professionals.

At Las Vegas Heart Associates, Levisman didn’t have an estimate of how many patients he has seen via telemedicine over the last few weeks. But just on the morning of April 9, it was nine of 10.

Levisman said telemedicine may play a role in the future for certain types of visits in his clinic once the COVID-19 outbreak passes, but it would be difficult to replace an in-person visit.

A majority of patients now seen online

Telemedicine isn’t new for the Southwest Medical group, which launched its NowClinic offering in 2014.

Previously it was used for on-demand appointments when distance or transportation was an issue. And more recently, it was used with specialty clinics, such as for chronic disease management.

But since March, “the need for (telemedicine) has exponentially increased,” said Dr. John Rhodes, senior medical director for the group.

Southwest Medical used to log about 70 on-demand visits in a 24-hour period. Now, it’s up to more than 400, with the majority of its appointments now being done via telemedicine. That includes primary care, urgent care, behavioral health, hospice and specialists.

At UNLV Medicine, about 25 percent of appointments are being conducted via telemedicine — using a version of Zoom for medical providers that meets federal patient privacy requirements — since they were first offered about a month ago.

Dr. Michael Gardner, vice dean for clinical affairs at UNLV School of Medicine, said at least 10 percent of appointments will be provided via telemedicine once the COVID-19 outbreak passes — particularly, as a way to help patients who live in rural areas of the state.

Dr. Tina Elkins, assistant professor of general otolaryngology at UNLV School of Medicine, said her ear, nose and throat patients are typically in the high-risk population for COVID-19, so most appointments have been transitioned to telemedicine using Zoom.

Patients may normally have an hour wait time in the clinic, but with telemedicine “we’re pretty much seeing them on their appointment time,” she said.

For certain acute or urgent issues — such as an outer ear infection — a patient needs to come in to be treated, she said.

Family Doctors of Green Valley — which has two clinics and seven medical providers — has offered telemedicine for about two weeks and about 30 percent of appointments are in that format, medical director Dr. Ravi Ramanathan said.

HealthCare Partners Nevada — part of Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — has offered telemedicine appointments for years, but adoption increased dramatically starting in mid-March.

Telemedicine went from being a “very small percentage of visits” to about two-thirds, President Mark Price said. “The pace of innovation and change in health care in the last month has been faster than anything I’ve seen in my career.”

HealthCare Partners Nevada is offering appointments by video or phone for both established and new patients. “We’re meeting the patient where they are and doing whatever what they’re comfortable doing,” Price said.

Bailey, who lives in senior housing in Spring Valley, said he was glad he didn’t have to go to his doctor’s office in person. “You don’t have to be there with someone who’s sick.”

Figuring out how to do an appointment via video was “simple stuff,” he said. “It was like seeing my doctor on television, you know?”

What the experts say

Center for Connected Health Policy is a Sacramento, California-based nonprofit that focuses on getting telemedicine technology into health care systems. Its three employees are scrambling to keep up with an influx of COVID-19-related requests for technical assistance.

The number of requests increased at least 20-fold just in two weeks, executive director Mei Kwong said. A lot of callers are “new people who never knew about telehealth before.”

“Telehealth has been around for a while and made some progress the last couple of years,” she said. “It has been going at a slow pace.”

But when COVID-19 hit, it led to stay-at-home orders across the nation and the need for ill patients to self-quarantine, so telemedicine has allowed for patients to receive care while staying in place, Kwong said.

Telemedicine also allows solo medical providers or small practices to survive economically by continuing to see patients, she said. “They need to basically stay afloat.”

Southwest Telehealth Resource Center, which provides a similar service, saw a 600 percent increase in requests for assistance in March, compared with the same month last year, co-director Elizabeth Krupinski said, adding most requests fall under the category of legal or financial.

There’s a question of what will happen with federal telemedicine regulations once the COVID-19 outbreak passes, Krupinski said, but she’s optimistic. “I hope the barriers stay fallen, but you never know.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
2
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies
3
Nevada’s economy among most vulnerable to virus impacts, reports find
Nevada’s economy among most vulnerable to virus impacts, reports find
4
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
SBA promised $10K. Now it’s $1K per employee, $10K max
5
Complaint led state to halt Las Vegas clinic’s COVID-19, antibody tests
Complaint led state to halt Las Vegas clinic’s COVID-19, antibody tests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police wish 9-year-old happy birthday
Henderson Police Department officers drive by a 9-year-old’s birthday. (Henderson Police Department)
Chefs from MGM Resorts donate meals to Catholic Charities - VIDEO
From April 14 to April 30, chefs from the MGM Resorts International will cook and donate 1,000 hot meals a day for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Show us your masks - VIDEO
Now that we've been asked to wear masks in public, people are showing us their masks. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Patient discharged after being critically ill with COVID-19
A patient in his 60s known only as “Alfred” who had been critically ill with COVID-19 was discharged from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels waiting list skyrockets - VIDEO
Media and community relations director Leslie Carmine discusses changes regarding Meals on Wheels, at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The waiting list for the meals that are delivered directly to homebound seniors in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas has grown up to 2,400. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Residents concerned about recent mailbox break-ins - VIDEO
Checks from the stimulus bill passed by Congress are being sent out this week and next. Some Las Vegas residents are concerned those checks could be stolen out of mailboxes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County will allow the delivery of alcohol, temporarily - VIDEO
Las Vegas officials allowed alcohol delivery to begin late last week in their jurisdiction. Now Clark County is doing the same until April 30, unless the shutdown is extended. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson center opens food bank to public - VIDEO
Visitors to the St. Therese Center HIV Outreach drive-thru food pantry talk about the impact of food banks for their families and friends. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
Two large fires hit parts of the Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Renee Summerour wraps up the two large fire that hit part of the Las Vegas Valley Late Wednesday , early morning Thursday. RJ reporter Glenn Puit was at both scenes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hotels light up their windows to show support during shutdown - VIDEO
Hotels on the Las Vegas Strip lit up their windows with hearts and messages to show support during the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday night, April 1. (Le'Andre Fox and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Isolation and quarantine center for homeless at Cashman Center - VIDEO
A new isolation and quarantine center for homeless is under construction at the Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas, March 31. (K.M Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day care changes hours and takes extra steps to help guardians - VIDEO
Sarah Washington, whose children attend Discovery Gardens Childcare, shares the importance of the facility’s hour changes, and child care director Ariella Thomas discusses some other changes Discovery Gardens Childcare has made, in Las Vegas on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Costco reduces hours at Las Vegas Valley stores, gasoline pumps - VIDEO
Costco announced it will reduce hours at its stores and gas pumps starting Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homeless outreach organization feeds people in age of social distancing - VIDEO
Homeless outreach organization Food Not Bombs handed out sack lunches, hygiene kits and blankets on Foremaster Lane in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, which has temporarily closed its dining room and emergency night shelter, also handed out to-go lunches on Foremaster Lane. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada gets an A for social distancing
In an interactive Scoreboard by tech company Unacast, organizations can measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
Pedestrian struck, killed in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Wednesday night in the west valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate fatal crash in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a vehicle near Sloan Lane and of East Charleston Boulevard on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seeing teachers at a distance, closed parks and lack of toilet paper - VIDEO
The neighboring towns of Logandale and Overton, northeast of Las Vegas, are experiencing the effects of coronavirus, with closed schools and playgrounds and fewer items in grocery stores. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas residents enjoy the snow at Lee Canyon - VIDEO
Las Vegas residents get out to enjoy the snow at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Post office stays open amidst shutdown - VIDEO
Mail delivery and services at post offices continues despite the coronavirus crisis. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person dies in east Las Vegas fire - VIDEO
One person and a dog were found dead after a fire in a detached structure adjacent to a house near East Monroe Avenue and North Betty Lane in east Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High winds move clouds across the Las Vegas Valley - Time-lapse video
Isolated showers depart when gusty winds move in probably remain through Wednesday, March 25, when another storm front is expected. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Pabst Blue Ribbon neon sign moving to Neon Museum - VIDEO
Yesco workers remove the Pabst Blue Ribbon neon sign at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday, March 23, 2020. The sign, which has been at the location for five years, will be displayed at the Neon Museum. A museum representative said a replacement neon sign is in the works. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Distance Learning challenges for Clark County School District - VIDEO
Renee Summerour sits down with RJ reporter Aleksandra Appleton to discuss the challenges the Clark County School District is facing with Distance Learning, a program that was slated to begin Monday, March 23. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More