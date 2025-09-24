87°F
That abandoned boat at Lake Mead? It’s gone, report says

Photographer Mario Tama makes images as the late daylight illuminates a boat stuck straight up along the shoreline as water levels drop at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Two men check out a boat stuck straight up along the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2025 - 10:56 am
 

An abandoned boat discovered at Lake Mead during drought conditions three years ago has been removed, part of 20,000 pounds hauled away from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to a published report.

Government Wash Road and 8.0 Mile Road has been blocked and motor vehicle access and overnight camping in the area has been prohibited for more than a year, the agency said. Hiking, biking, and shoreline access by boat for recreation within 100 feet of the shoreline remained available.

The story was first reported by SFGate.com.

“Abandoned boats are garbage. They harm the shoreline, create safety hazards, and take away from the lake’s natural beauty,” the agency said on its website. “Removing them helps restore the landscape and keeps Lake Mead safe and enjoyable for everyone. Boats are properly disposed of or recycled through approved processes, ensuring harmful materials don’t return to the environment.”

SFGate.com added that the Park Service plans to announce the reopening date for Government Wash during its annual volunteer event, Love Lake Mead Day, on Oct. 18.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

