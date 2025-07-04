‘The best of Boulder City’: Fourth of July breakfast, parade and later … fireworks!

People lined up around the block of Colorado Avenue in Boulder City to buy a pancake breakfast before the Fourth of July parade and later — a fireworks show.

A line of red, white and blue headed down Colorado Avenue in Boulder City early Friday morning as residents waited for pancakes and coffee at Bicentennial Park.

The Rotary Club’s Pancake Breakfast kicked off the Fourth of July celebration known as Boulder City Damboree.

Although the breakfast officially started at 7 a.m., people were queuing for pancakes well before the start time.

Charles Bullen, a two-year member of the Rotary Club, said the club will serve breakfast to more than 600 people.

“Fourth of July is my favorite thing in Boulder City,” he said.

‘People just care about the holiday’

Congresswoman Dina Titus helped out the Rotary Club while she served sausages and laughs with residents.

“I come every year,” she said. “It’s exciting and makes you feel good for the Fourth of July.”

Titus appreciated that the event united people by focusing their attention on celebrating America.

“This is small-town America, and people just care about the holiday … you don’t get into politics much.”

Jack Howard, a Boulder City resident for 25 years, joined the pancake line a little before 7:30 a.m. He was meeting friends for breakfast before settling in to watch the parade.

“This event is the best of Boulder City,” he said. “I’m gonna watch the oldest continual parade in Nevada with old friends.”

While people gathered for breakfast at the park, others opted to line up chairs along Colorado Avenue and Nevada Highway to secure a prime spot to view the parade. People began lining the parade route well over two hours before the start time.

Pat Coates, an eight-year resident of Boulder City, has been coming out to the parade for four years. Her favorite part: the floats.

“We’re looking forward to the Rotary float because our son is on it,” she said.

At 9 a.m. the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group kicked off the parade with a flyover. Residents watched in awe as seven planes signaled the start of the 80-plus entry procession.

The Boulder City Mounted Police Unit brigade led the parade. People chanted “I love the U.S.A.” as patriotic floats drove by.

Some floats were interactive. The Tipsy Tunes float hosted a live band playing American classics such as John Denver’s“Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The American Legion float passed out mini American flags. Others passed out candy, hand fans and bubbles.

One man with the Zelzah Shrine Center, dressed in a rubber duck Hawaiian-style shirt with a blow-up rubber duck on his lap, drove around in a mini car shouting “quack quack” at viewers.

The Unfinished Business Drill Team and Drum Squad performed during breaks in the parade, garnering cheers and applause from the audience.

Stephen Stubbs’ favorite entry was the guy in a neon green unitard waving an “I suck at fantasy football” flag.

‘Come together as Americans and enjoy a special day’

He came to the parade with his grandchildren to enjoy the positivity of the city’s American pride.

“Everybody’s happy. We don’t have to look at the all the negativity in the world,” he said. “We can just come together as Americans and enjoy a special day.”

The parade ended at Broadbent Park with vendors offering food and drink. Participants of the damboree also could check out the Boulder City Pool for games.

The festival at Veterans Memorial Park is set to start at 4 p.m. with music, food and games. Later, at 9 p.m., those attending will see what many came for — the spectacle of dazzling fireworks shooting into the night sky.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.