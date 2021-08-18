98°F
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

The TSA’s cutest canine could be working at McCarran airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2021 - 3:28 pm
 
Alona, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever who works with her Transportation Security Administration ...
Alona, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever who works with her Transportation Security Administration handler Vanessa at McCarran International Airport is a finalist in the TSA's 2021 Cutest Canine national contest on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
One of the cutest dogs working for the Transportation Security Administration can be found sniffing around Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.

Four-year-old Golden Retriever Alona is one of four TSA dogs in the running for the title of the agency’s third annual Cutest Canine contest. Alona is one more than 1,000 TSA working canines nationwide.

Voting for the contest is being conducted on TSA’s social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m. As of Wednesday morning Alona was in the lead in the Twitter vote, garnering 51 percent of the 460 votes.

TSA will announce the contest winner on Aug. 26, which is National Dog Day.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

