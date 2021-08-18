The TSA’s cutest canine could be working at McCarran airport
One of the cutest dogs working for the Transportation Security Administration can be found sniffing around Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport.
Drum roll please…Announcing our top 4 match up in the 2021 TSA's Cutest Canine Contest. Meet Alona from @LASairport, Badger from @fly2ohare, Lexa and Lexi from @DFWAirport! Click below on who should take the crown for the 2021 cutest canine!
— TSA (@TSA) August 17, 2021
Four-year-old Golden Retriever Alona is one of four TSA dogs in the running for the title of the agency’s third annual Cutest Canine contest. Alona is one more than 1,000 TSA working canines nationwide.
Voting for the contest is being conducted on TSA’s social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn and ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m. As of Wednesday morning Alona was in the lead in the Twitter vote, garnering 51 percent of the 460 votes.
TSA will announce the contest winner on Aug. 26, which is National Dog Day.
