57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Three sentenced in case of child kidnapped at gunpoint, held for ransom

Christian Scarlett, left, Savannah Schmitt and Stephen Smith, right, appear in court during a h ...
Christian Scarlett, left, Savannah Schmitt and Stephen Smith, right, appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Scarlett, Schmitt and Smith are accused of holding a kid hostage and demanding a ransom from the kid's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Stephen Smith appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan ...
Stephen Smith appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Smith is one of three defendants accused of holding a kid hostage and demanding a ransom from the kid's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Savannah Schmitt appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, ...
Savannah Schmitt appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Schmitt is one of three defendants accused of holding a kid hostage and demanding a ransom from the kid's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Christian Scarlett appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday ...
Christian Scarlett appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Scarlett is one of three defendants accused of holding a kid hostage and demanding a ransom from the kid's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Art Bell is seen at at his home in Pahrump in 1996. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Movie about Nevada radio legend reportedly in the works
The College of Southern Nevada’s Charleston Campus is seen on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Las V ...
Want to be a funeral director? A new CSN program can get you started
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in L ...
Michele Fiore seeks new trial in federal wire fraud case
Cows stand in the milking parlor of a dairy farm in New Vienna, Iowa, on Monday, July 24, 2023. ...
1st human case of bird flu confirmed in Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2025 - 4:41 pm
 

Following a plea deal, a judge ordered prison time for two people accused of kidnapping a child at gunpoint and demanding ransom. A third defendant was given probation.

Stephen Smith, 46, Savannah Schmitt, 31, and Christian Scarlett, 32, were supposed to be sentenced in late January, but their sentencing hearing was delayed after District Judge Eric Johnson said Scarlett had made a statement indicating “he feels he’s maybe innocent, may have been pressured into a plea by counsel.”

Johnson sentenced them on Feb. 4, court records show, ordering three- to ten-year prison sentences for Smith and Scarlett and placing Schmitt on probation with a four- to 15-year suspended sentence.

Those sentences were in line with plea negotiations that specified the defense and prosecution agreed not to oppose probation for Schmitt and to recommend three- to 10-year prison terms for Scarlett and Smith.

The three pleaded guilty to robbery and second degree kidnapping.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report said the three men claimed the 15-year-old victim and other children stole an electric bike worth about $4,000, the amount they wanted from his parents for his release. The abduction occurred in May.

Johnson previously appointed attorney Gwen Gerling to evaluate whether Scarlett had a basis for withdrawing his plea.

Court minutes indicate that Gerling spoke to Scarlett and that she and Scarlett told the court he decided to go forward with the sentencing.

“Ms. Gerling advised the Defendant had concerns with how the offense synopsis was written, but everything else appeared correct to her,” according to the minutes.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES