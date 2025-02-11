Three sentenced in case of child kidnapped at gunpoint, held for ransom

Following a plea deal, a judge ordered prison time for two people accused of kidnapping a child at gunpoint and demanding ransom. A third defendant was given probation.

Christian Scarlett appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. Scarlett is one of three defendants accused of holding a kid hostage and demanding a ransom from the kid's parents after he supposedly stole an electronic bike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stephen Smith, 46, Savannah Schmitt, 31, and Christian Scarlett, 32, were supposed to be sentenced in late January, but their sentencing hearing was delayed after District Judge Eric Johnson said Scarlett had made a statement indicating “he feels he’s maybe innocent, may have been pressured into a plea by counsel.”

Johnson sentenced them on Feb. 4, court records show, ordering three- to ten-year prison sentences for Smith and Scarlett and placing Schmitt on probation with a four- to 15-year suspended sentence.

Those sentences were in line with plea negotiations that specified the defense and prosecution agreed not to oppose probation for Schmitt and to recommend three- to 10-year prison terms for Scarlett and Smith.

The three pleaded guilty to robbery and second degree kidnapping.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report said the three men claimed the 15-year-old victim and other children stole an electric bike worth about $4,000, the amount they wanted from his parents for his release. The abduction occurred in May.

Johnson previously appointed attorney Gwen Gerling to evaluate whether Scarlett had a basis for withdrawing his plea.

Court minutes indicate that Gerling spoke to Scarlett and that she and Scarlett told the court he decided to go forward with the sentencing.

“Ms. Gerling advised the Defendant had concerns with how the offense synopsis was written, but everything else appeared correct to her,” according to the minutes.

