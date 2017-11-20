Toddler injured in I-15 crash north of Las Vegas dies

Scene of the crash on Interstate 15 (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A 3-year-old girl injured in a Sunday afternoon crash has died.

The girl was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center via helicopter after the crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

She died at the hospital, Buratczuk said. An 11-year-old was taken to University Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The children were injured after a van and semitrailer crashed on the highway northeast of Las Vegas, Buratczuk said. The girl’s mother, who was driving the van, and two other children suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized. The semitrailer driver was not injured.

