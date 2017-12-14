ad-fullscreen
Tour, camping fees at Great Basin National Park increasing

The Associated Press
December 14, 2017
 

BAKER — Federal officials are raising fees for cave tours and campground stays within Nevada’s vast Great Basin National Park.

New fees that take effect Jan. 1 will raise the cost of all Lehman Caves tours by $1.

That means 60-minute tours for adults will be $9, and 90-minute tours will cost $11.

Youth rates will be $5 and $6.

Camping at Wheeler Peak, Upper Lehman Creek, Lower Lehman Creek, Baker Creek and Grey Cliffs will increase $3 per night, to $15.

Grey Cliffs group campsite fees will increase $5, to $30.

Senior and access pass discounts still apply.

Acting park Superintendent Curt Dimmick calls the increases modest, and says the money they raise will underwrite services at the park where visitation increased 25 percent in 2016, to nearly 145,000 people.

