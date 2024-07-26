‘Traffic apocalypse from hell’ as thousands stuck on I-15, I-40 nearly 30 hours after fire

The possible reopening of I-15 has been delayed until later Saturday as thousands of drivers were stuck on two major California freeways nearly 30 hours after a truck fire.

Rosa Hedges reported seeing several cars stuck out in the dirt on the side of the road and Teslas that had run out of battery power. (Rosa Hedges)

Rosa Hedges decided to stick to the freeway as she drove from Las Vegas to California as she thought it would be safer than an alternative route. (Rosa Hedges)

Cars and trucks backed up for 30 miles west of Ludlow, California, headed east on the I-40 on Friday, July 26, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars backed up on the old route 66 west of Ludlow, California, attempting to get around miles of bumper-to-bumper on the I-40 east on Friday, July 26, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicles at the scene of a lithium-ion battery fire on Interstate 15 near Baker, California, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

Small dozers level ground in order to help make a smooth path for the battery container to be removed on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A 30-foot container, known as a conex, is where the lithium ion batteries were stored. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A San Bernardino County Fire crew keeps its distance from a burning truck carrying lithium ion batteries on Interstate 15 near Baker, California, on Friday, July 26 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

Motorist stuck on Interstate 40 as a result of I-15 closure due to fire (J.T. the Brick)

Thousands of motorists remained stuck Saturday on two major Southern California highways including Interstate 15, the main route to Las Vegas, nearly 30 hours after a fire on a truck carrying large lithium-ion batteries continued to burn, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck overturned and caught fire near mile marker 113 on Interstate 15 near Baker, Calif., before 8 a.m. Friday, creating a nightmare for motorists, with some calling it a “crisis situation” and a “traffic apocalypse from hell.” Northbound I-15 traffic has essentially been stopped since the initial crash.

“Thousands upon thousands of commuters headed for Vegas are stuck,” California Highway Patrol Officer Shane Hernandez said shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday. He estimated the backup was probably 15 miles at some point as heavy Friday afternoon traffic en route to Las Vegas stacked up.

There were social media reports of many people sleeping in their vehicles overnight with temperatures around 100 degrees.

Road opening delayed

Officials were hopeful one lane northbound might be opened about noon Saturday, but a need for more hazardous materials specialists delayed any road opening until at least mid-afternoon, a highway patrol spokesperson said.

“The container had six large industrial-grade lithium-ion metal batteries and the manufacturer said adding some more hazmat specialists would be good idea,” Hernandez said at 1 p.m. “They are, I think, from CHP, and it will take them a few hours to get here from down the hill on the other side of the Cajon Pass.”

A check of the air near the fire during the noon hour did not show much improvement, which was also contributing to the delay in reopening the road, Hernandez said.

Some motorists took alternate routes, including I-40 to the south. That freeway also had miles-long traffic backups.

“There has been between 40 to 60 emergency calls open (to dispatch) much of the time for everything from medical emergencies to crashes to disabled vehicles,” Hernandez said.

Southbound traffic to Southern California has not been impacted since lanes were reopened about 3 p.m. Friday. All northbound and southbound traffic was stopped from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Hernandez noted that since I-15 is two lanes pretty much from Barstow to Baker, the traffic jam built up quickly on Friday afternoon and evening.

“Obviously it is a busy stretch,” he said. “Some people went through the Mojave National Forest to get down to Interstate 40 and it too was jammed.”

‘Crisis situation’

John Tournour, the well-known sports talk radio host on the Las Vegas Sports Network who goes by “J.T. the Brick,” has been on the road since 1:30 p.m. Friday from Southern California.

“It’s been a traffic apocalypse from hell,” said Tournour, 58.

Due to the Interstate 15 closure, Tournour had to stay the night in Barstow. On Saturday, he encountered a new issue. “Everybody knows the I-15 is closed,” he said. But the only alternative, Interstate 40, is “just not moving.”

“People are running out of gas,” Tournour said. He said that drivers on the road, some of who are waiting outside of their cars, are frustrated by a lack of information coming out of Las Vegas.

“No one understands what’s going on out here,” Tournour said. “It’s a crisis situation.” He worried for the elderly and kids on the road who are running out of gas and water.

“It’s getting hotter by the minute,” he said. Tournour said he regrets ever leaving Southern California.

Currently 40E pic.twitter.com/wCZ3ffIXYr — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) July 27, 2024

Closed until it’s safe

The California Department of Transportation said that it is supporting the San Bernardino Fire Authority and California Highway Patrol in making sure that the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 remain closed, External Affairs Manager Emily Leinen said Saturday.

Leinen said that the department is turning everyone around, diverting drivers at the Harvard Road exit.

The northbound lanes will remain closed until the fire authority says it is safe to lift the closure, Leinen said.

The Clark County Fire Department is monitoring the situation, according to Assistant Fire Chief Carlito Rayos. The department is coordinating with the San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services and have offered resources to assist with getting the truck upright, Rayos said.

Accidents on Interstate 40

On Friday night, motorists took to the shoulder of Interstate 40 in an attempt to get ahead of the heavy traffic.

Twenty to 30-mile stretches of Interstate 40 were taking two to three hours to traverse.

At points along the route semi trucks pulled over on the shoulder. Cars driving on the shoulder collided with stopped trucks, with accidents occurring along the route.

Southbound travel status

On Friday afternoon at 1:15 p.m., with limited information available about the fire, Rosa Hedges, a 41-year-old Las Vegas resident, decided to stick to the freeway as she drove from Las Vegas to California as she thought it would be safer than an alternative route.

Hedges said that even though the San Bernardino County Fire Department said they reopened southbound lanes on the I-15 at 3 p.m. on Friday, she still got stuck at Baker, finally passing the accident at 5 p.m.

“I felt like they let some people through, then stopped and reopened,” Hedges said in an email. She said she didn’t start moving until 4:15 p.m. Friday.

“Highway patrol was driving up and going down in the side shoulder southbound making sure everyone got help if needed,” Hedges said. “Seeing them every 15 minutes made me feel safe.”

Hedges reported seeing several cars stuck out in the dirt on the side of the road and Teslas that had run out of battery power. She said seeing the empty northbound lanes was eerie.

Trevor Pasley, a 42-year-old Las Vegas resident, also got stuck in traffic heading towards San Diego. “Luckily it just added a couple of hours unlike the folks heading north towards Vegas,” he said in an email.

A representative of the Nevada Resort Association, which represents more than 60 Southern Nevada resorts, said it’s too soon to tell how much the I-15 closure is affecting visitation this weekend.

“I know the resorts are working with customers that are impacted by the situation,” said Dawn Christensen, vice president of communications and corporate responsibility for the association. “It’s another example of why more investment is needed on I-15.”

Fire situation

As of about 10 a.m. Saturday the fire in a container of lithium-ion batteries was smouldering, Hernandez said.

San Bernardino firefighters, Hernandez said, tried to move the container farther away from the roadway, but the batteries were still burning.

“They tried to push it further away, but they couldn’t because of the weight (more than 75,000 pounds) and the volatility of the fire,” Hernandez said.

Firefighters were planning to reassess everything around 11 a.m. “and if the fume levels in the area around the fire are acceptable, they hope to open one lane northbound around noon,” Hernandez said about the possibility of getting a lane opened early in the afternoon, which appears to have not yet happened.

“Multiple attempts were made to move the container from the freeway shoulder to open land using heavy equipment from the County Fire’s Special Operations Division, including an excavator and a dozer,” the county fire department posted on X late Saturday morning. “Ground improvements and grading were completed in preparation for relocating the container to a safe area for long-term mitigation and cleanup. However, the container’s weight, exceeding 75,000 pounds, has made these efforts unsuccessful so far.”

“One of the significant challenges in this remote area is the logistics of transporting equipment, personnel, and water to the scene,” the fire department stated Friday. “This area of the county is very distant from many of our stations, and the required equipment and personnel have extended ETA’s. The current traffic conditions have further increased these response times. San Bernardino County Fire is working closely with CalTrans, utilizing heavy equipment from both agencies to manage the situation.”

Dozers were grading a large berm next to the battery container “to facilitate its safe removal from the freeway into open land,” the post stated.

Thermal runaway possible

Lithium-ion fires are particularly hazardous due to the chemicals released during off-gassing and the potential for thermal runaway, fire officials said. Thermal runaway can cause the fire to spread rapidly and emit toxic gases, making it essential to handle the situation with extreme caution.

“Our teams are working diligently to mitigate the incident and hope that CHP will be able to open the NB I-15 as soon as it is safe to do so,” the late evening update stated.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further developments.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow and staff writer Richard Velotta contributed to this report.