Trouble brews for Lake Mead as Nevada faces 7 percent cut in water allowance

A Friday projection affirmed that Lake Mead is likely to fall to its lowest level ever in 2027.

An ‘erratic’ driver was stopped on I-15. $400K of meth was found inside his car

Forged in fire: Nevada law could help former inmate firefighters put skills to practice

The Lake Mead Marina on Lake Mead is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead as new projections could increase water cuts within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada will face a 7 percent cut in its share of the Colorado River based on a reservoir projection released Friday, marking the fifth year in a row of cuts in an era of concerning and increasing shortage.

As seven states squabble over the future of how 40 million people share the river, all signs point to less water in Lake Mead, Southern Nevada’s primary water source. And Friday’s projection from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation affirms that by June 2027, Lake Mead is likely to fall to its shallowest level on record since the reservoir was filled in the 1930s.

“This underscores the importance of immediate action to secure the future of the Colorado River,” said David Palumbo, acting Reclamation Bureau commissioner, in a Friday statement. “We must develop new, sustainable operating guidelines that are robust enough to withstand ongoing drought and poor runoff conditions to ensure water security for more than 40 million people who rely on this vital resource.”

Is Las Vegas equipped for the future?

To prepare for such a sharp decline in reservoir storage as snowmelt from the Rocky Mountains fails to deliver, Southern Nevada has been proactive about stretching its share of the Colorado River.

Almost every drop of water used indoors is recycled and sent back to Lake Mead through extensive wastewater treatment.

Other sometimes controversial measures include charging high-use customers excessive use fees, providing rebates for homeowners to rip out their grass, and removing grass across the valley that a committee of experts has deemed nonfunctional.

In a statement, Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesman Bronson Mack pointed to climate change as the region’s biggest challenge. Warmer temperatures cause the atmosphere to suck up more water meant for Lake Mead, and less rain has led to drier soils doing the same along the river.

“As the smallest user of the Colorado River, Nevada has reduced its consumption of Colorado River water by 36 percent over the past two decades,” Mack said. “The Bureau of Reclamation’s recent study underscores the impact that climate change is having on the river system and the critical importance of broad conservation strategies throughout the Colorado River Basin.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.