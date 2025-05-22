96°F
Local Nevada

Truck driver dies after crash in Death Valley

The truck and trailer involved in the accident. Collision with the stone building resulted in t ...
The truck and trailer involved in the accident. Collision with the stone building resulted in the trailer tearing into two parts. (National Park Service)
Damage to the historic Emigrant Ranger Station from the collision. (National Park Service)
Damage to the historic Emigrant Ranger Station from the collision. (National Park Service)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2025 - 6:20 pm
 

A semi-truck driver was killed in Death Valley National Park after crashing into a building at Emigrant Junction, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The truck collided with the historic Emigrant Ranger Station after experiencing a brake malfunction around 2:12 p.m. on Tuesday on California state Route 190 between Stovepipe Wells and Towne Pass.

The road has “long, steep grades” that can lead to breaks overheating in heavy vehicles, according to the park service. In 2024, six commercial trucks and one fifth-wheel recreational vehicle caught on fire on Route 190 near Towne Pass.

The historic station struck was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps and had not been used in several decades, but is maintained for its history. The truck struck the building’s porch, “destroying two stone columns, damaging the roof, and breaking windows,” the park service said.

The truck also spilled a dry form of sodium sulfate mined in the Searles Valley southwest of Death Valley and diesel fuel onto the roadway, which required an overnight hazmat team cleanup.

Route 190 reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday after being blocked for 22 hours.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

