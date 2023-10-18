84°F
Local Nevada

Truck fire causes closure on US 95 near Indian Springs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 11:22 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Northbound U.S. Highway 95 is closed west of Indian Springs on Wednesday after a report of a semi-truck fire.

The crash occurred near mile marker 7, according to a Nevada State Police post on its X account.

Traffic is being diverted off at Nevada State Route 160 and Mercury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

