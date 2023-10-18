Truck fire causes closure on US 95 near Indian Springs

Traffic is being diverted off at Nevada State Route 160 and Mercury.

(Getty Images)

Northbound U.S. Highway 95 is closed west of Indian Springs on Wednesday after a report of a semi-truck fire.

The crash occurred near mile marker 7, according to a Nevada State Police post on its X account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.