Truck fire causes closure on US 95 near Indian Springs
Traffic is being diverted off at Nevada State Route 160 and Mercury.
Northbound U.S. Highway 95 is closed west of Indian Springs on Wednesday after a report of a semi-truck fire.
The crash occurred near mile marker 7, according to a Nevada State Police post on its X account.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
