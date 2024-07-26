Truck fire on I-15 causes traffic chaos in California; motorists stranded

Police are reporting many stranded motorists on I-15 and I-40, hours after a truck rollover and ensuing lithium ion battery fire.

A 30-foot container, known as a conex, is where the lithium ion batteries were stored. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A San Bernardino County Fire crew keeps its distance from a burning truck carrying lithium ion batteries on Interstate 15 near Baker, California, on Friday, July 26 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

Interstate 15 northbound to Las Vegas remained closed Friday evening near Baker, California, after a truck carrying lithium ion batteries overturned and caught fire earlier in the day.

As of 3 p.m., officials were opening the southbound lanes near the incident, according to a San Bernardino County Fire Department post on X. There were some sporadic closures for firefighter operations.

As of 7:20 p.m., the northbound lanes were still closed.

About 25 San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were dealing with the fire, the department said.

Hazmat crews and BLM officials were working with the California Highway Patrol and CalTrans on a suppression and mitigation plan.

BAKER: #SBCoFD is on scene of a TRUCK FIRE, MM 113 NB I-15. ME53 advising overturned semi with fuel/oil leak, hauling connex of lithium ion batteries. Cargo now burning. Suppression efforts complicated by contents. Currently:

The truck caught fire about 8 a.m. Friday near mile marker 113.

I-15 was closed both ways from Afton Canyon northbound near Baker to Basin Road southbound because of the fire, according to the SBCFD.

Motorists stranded

Motorists have been stranded all along I-15 and I-40, police said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Logistics Division has brought supplies to the Clyde V Kane Rest Stop off the northbound 15, south of Afton Canyon Road. Water has been provided for motorists who are stuck without water and experiencing other issues due to heat and vehicle mechanical problems.

“We are actively addressing the needs of motorists stuck without water and experiencing other issues,” the department posted on X. “We strongly recommend that all individuals attempting to travel northbound divert and seek alternate routes as the closure is expected to be extended due to the hazmat and suppression operations related to the truck fire.”

The county dispatched center has taken numerous calls for assistance from motorists on both Interstate 40 and I-15, the post said.

“These include individuals exhibiting medical conditions and heat-related emergencies. In response, County Fire has brought additional ambulances and paramedic fire apparatus to the area to address these calls.”

Lithium ion batteries can escalate to thermal runaway, needing massive amounts of water to extinguish, a post stated.

The California Highway Patrol has set a hard closure for both directions of the interstate with safety distances from the truck.

Alternative routes are suggested, but drivers are warned that suggested routes by GPS may include dirt roads and trails not suitable for most vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

