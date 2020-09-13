Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events

President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport.

Trump is expected to speak at a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Treasure Island hotel-casino and a 7 p.m. event in Henderson. He also will attend a Sunday reception co-hosted by the conservative Keystone Corporation and Carolyn and Don Ahern.

Roads and airfields around McCarran closed briefly while Air Force One landed. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the Highway Patrol can’t discuss specific road closures due to security, but he advised drivers to avoid the airport and Interstate 15.

Hours before Trump made his first appearance in Nevada since February, the president took to Twitter while en route to Nevada.

At 3 p.m., the president tweeted that he was headed to Northern Nevada, where he was to speak at 7 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County after landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Amid a series of tweets immediately after, Trump reposted a video from the Right Side Broadcasting Network showing hundreds of people apparently lined up to get into the event in Minden.

At 5:13 p.m. the president told his Twitter followers about his plans to speak in “Reno, Nevada tonight, three stops in Las Vegas tomorrow, with California and Arizona on schedule Monday.”

