78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Nevada

Trump arrives in Las Vegas for Sunday campaign events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2020 - 6:07 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2020 - 11:41 pm

President Donald Trump arrived in Las Vegas when Air Force One touched down at McCarran International Airport shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Trump is expected to speak at a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Treasure Island hotel-casino and a 7 p.m. event in Henderson. He also will attend a Sunday reception co-hosted by the conservative Keystone Corporation and Carolyn and Don Ahern.

Roads and airfields around McCarran closed briefly while Air Force One landed. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the Highway Patrol can’t discuss specific road closures due to security, but he advised drivers to avoid the airport and Interstate 15.

Hours before Trump made his first appearance in Nevada since February, the president took to Twitter while en route to Nevada.

At 3 p.m., the president tweeted that he was headed to Northern Nevada, where he was to speak at 7 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County after landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Amid a series of tweets immediately after, Trump reposted a video from the Right Side Broadcasting Network showing hundreds of people apparently lined up to get into the event in Minden.

At 5:13 p.m. the president told his Twitter followers about his plans to speak in “Reno, Nevada tonight, three stops in Las Vegas tomorrow, with California and Arizona on schedule Monday.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
Car parade marches down Las Vegas Strip to support Trump
2
Trump boat parade at Lake Mead could draw hundreds of vessels
Trump boat parade at Lake Mead could draw hundreds of vessels
3
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
Trump boat parade draws hundreds of vessels at Lake Mead
4
Trump to hold public events in Minden, Henderson
Trump to hold public events in Minden, Henderson
5
More money on the way to jobless; Nevada approved for Lost Wages Assistance program
More money on the way to jobless; Nevada approved for Lost Wages Assistance program
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST