Trump tweets campaign plans while on way to Northern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2020 - 6:07 pm
 

Hours before President Donald Trump was expected to speak in Minden on Saturday night, the president expressed his excitement using a few of his traditional all-caps tweets.

At 3 p.m. Trump tweeted announcing he was headed to Northern Nevada, where he is expected to speak at 7 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County after landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Amid a series of tweets immediately after, Trump reposted a video from the Right Side Broadcasting Network showing hundreds of people apparently lined up to get into the event in Minden.

Trump is expected to land in Las Vegas around 10:20 p.m. and speak at a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Treasure Island hotel-casino and a 7 p.m. event in Henderson.

At 5:13 p.m. the president told his Twitter followers about his plans to speak in “Reno, Nevada tonight, three stops in Las Vegas tomorrow, with California and Arizona on schedule Monday.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

