Trump tweets campaign plans while on way to Northern Nevada

This afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was headed to Northern Nevada, where he is expected to speak at 7 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County after landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, to travel to a rally in Minden, Nev. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hours before President Donald Trump was expected to speak in Minden on Saturday night, the president expressed his excitement using a few of his traditional all-caps tweets.

At 3 p.m. Trump tweeted announcing he was headed to Northern Nevada, where he is expected to speak at 7 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Douglas County after landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Amid a series of tweets immediately after, Trump reposted a video from the Right Side Broadcasting Network showing hundreds of people apparently lined up to get into the event in Minden.

ON MY WAY — SEE YOU SOON! pic.twitter.com/t7vAElQQt6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

Trump is expected to land in Las Vegas around 10:20 p.m. and speak at a Latinos for Trump roundtable at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Treasure Island hotel-casino and a 7 p.m. event in Henderson.

At 5:13 p.m. the president told his Twitter followers about his plans to speak in “Reno, Nevada tonight, three stops in Las Vegas tomorrow, with California and Arizona on schedule Monday.”

