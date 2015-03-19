Tuberculosis case at Zion National Park investigated

State and federal health officials have launched an investigation after a worker at Zion National Park tested positive for tuberculosis.

Health officials say a worker at Zion Lodge in Zion National Park in Utah has tested positive for tuberculosis. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

State and federal health officials have launched an investigation after a worker at Zion National Park tested positive for tuberculosis.

The contract employee at Zion Lodge, inside the popular park 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas, was diagnosed with an active case of the disease on March 13 and is now undergoing treatment.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department and the National Park Service’s Office of Public Health are conducting a joint investigation to see if the disease has spread, but no other cases have been found.

The Park Service did not disclose exactly what kind of work the employee does at the lodge, but officials said in a written statement that the worker is “in a position that requires no contact with visitors and works in a building accessible only to employees.”

“The risk of TB transmission from this employee to visitors is extremely low,” Dr. David Wong, chief of the Epidemiology Branch of the Office of Public Health, said in the statement. “(Health officials) believe there is no risk to the public and encourage visits as usual to Zion National Park.”

Tuberculosis is a serious disease that usually affects the lungs but can attack other parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys and spine. Symptoms include cough, fever, night sweats and weight loss.

The disease is treatable with at least 3 months of antibiotics. It can be fatal if left untreated.

In general, tuberculosis is not easily transmitted, but it can be spread from one person to another through coughing and other means.

Most at risk are those with close and prolonged contact with the patient, such as roommates, partners and co-workers. A small number of the employee’s close contacts have been identified and will be tested for the disease.

Those who think they have been exposed to someone with tuberculosis are urged to contact their doctor or local health department about testing.

More information on the disease is available online from the Utah Department of Health (health.utah.gov/epi/diseases/TB/) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (http://www.cdc.gov/tb/).

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Find him on Twitter: @RefriedBrean.