Turkeys illegally dumped in wildlife area north of Las Vegas

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects. If not found by rangers, the turkeys would have died in the wild.

This image from the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows one of the suspects in the alleged illegal dumping of turkeys at the Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area north of Las Vegas on April 9, 2024. (Nevada Department of Wildlife)

This image from the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows a truck that investigators suspect was involved in the illegal dumping of turkeys at the Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area north of Las Vegas on April 9, 2024. (Nevada Department of Wildlife)

State wildlife officials are trying to track down two people who illegally released about 25 turkeys about 110 miles north of Las Vegas.

On April 9, officials found the turkeys at Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area, which is home to Nesbitt Lake and more than 24 species of ducks. It’s also a frequent pit stop for migratory birds.

The turkeys were either domesticated or wild ones that had been captured and fed, Game Division Administrator Shawn Espinosa said in a statement. Either way, they all would have likely been eaten by predators or died from natural causes, he said.

“That brings up a myriad of concerns not the least of which is disease,” Espinosa said. “They could have any number of diseases that could be devastating to the wild bird population in the area.”

Game wardens believe that those responsible are from Clark County because they came from the south and left that way. The wardens found photos of a truck and trailer from a convenience store’s security footage and are asking the public to notify them with any information.

“Any information could be key to this investigation,” Game Warden Lieutenant John Anderson said in a statement.

To provide information to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, people may call its hotline at 1-800-992-3030 or submit an anonymous tip using the department’s Tip app, available for download on any mobile device.

