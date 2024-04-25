76°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Turkeys illegally dumped in wildlife area north of Las Vegas

This image from the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows a truck that investigators suspect was ...
This image from the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows a truck that investigators suspect was involved in the illegal dumping of turkeys at the Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area north of Las Vegas on April 9, 2024. (Nevada Department of Wildlife)
This image from the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows one of the suspects in the alleged ille ...
This image from the Nevada Department of Wildlife shows one of the suspects in the alleged illegal dumping of turkeys at the Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area north of Las Vegas on April 9, 2024. (Nevada Department of Wildlife)
More Stories
A molting cicada rests in the hand of a child on Tuesday, July 16, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Las Vega ...
Cicadas will soon descend on Las Vegas — but not the ones you think
(Getty Images)
Small earthquake hits near Henderson
Valley of Fire building new visitor center
A ‘historical moment’: Brightline West starts work on Vegas-to-LA high-speed rail
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 1:47 pm
 

State wildlife officials are trying to track down two people who illegally released about 25 turkeys about 110 miles north of Las Vegas.

On April 9, officials found the turkeys at Key Pittman Wildlife Management Area, which is home to Nesbitt Lake and more than 24 species of ducks. It’s also a frequent pit stop for migratory birds.

The turkeys were either domesticated or wild ones that had been captured and fed, Game Division Administrator Shawn Espinosa said in a statement. Either way, they all would have likely been eaten by predators or died from natural causes, he said.

“That brings up a myriad of concerns not the least of which is disease,” Espinosa said. “They could have any number of diseases that could be devastating to the wild bird population in the area.”

Game wardens believe that those responsible are from Clark County because they came from the south and left that way. The wardens found photos of a truck and trailer from a convenience store’s security footage and are asking the public to notify them with any information.

“Any information could be key to this investigation,” Game Warden Lieutenant John Anderson said in a statement.

To provide information to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, people may call its hotline at 1-800-992-3030 or submit an anonymous tip using the department’s Tip app, available for download on any mobile device.

Contact Alan at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Valley of Fire building new visitor center
By / RJ

Nevada officials say the new visitor center at Valley of Fire State Park will feature “state of the art” exhibits that explain the park’s cultural and geological history.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Target location introduces new ‘over 18’ policy
recommend 2
Ex-Henderson resident sentenced in animal crush video case
recommend 3
If independent Palestinian state is established, Hamas official says group would lay down its arms
recommend 4
Satellite photos show new port construction in Gaza Strip for U.S.-led aid operation
recommend 5
Some campuses call in police to break up pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while others wait it out
recommend 6
Las Vegas airport reaches monthly passenger milestone for third time ever