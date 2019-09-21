Two injured in rollover crash near Alienstock festival

Two people were injured in the crash, which occurred Saturday morning in a dry lake bed in Rachel, near the Alienstock festival. One was airlifted to receive medical care.

A black Jeep carrying three occupants rolled over around 10 a.m. Saturday, injuring two, with one victim being airlifted to receive medical care. (L.E. Beskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LINCOLN COUNTY — Two people were injured Saturday morning in a rollover crash in a dry lakebed in Rachel near the Alienstock festival Saturday morning.

A black Jeep carrying three occupants rolled over around 10 a.m. Saturday, injuring two, with one of the victims being airlifted to receive medical care, according to Eric Holt, Lincoln County emergency manager.

The 19-year-old female victim was airlifted to Dixie Regional Medical Center in Utah for an apparent head injury, after not being able to recall where she was or what day it was, according to Jason Strand, who was part of a group from Utah who attended Alienstock.

A 23-year-old male victim who suffered an apparent head injury was able to answer simple questions and was transported via ambulance to University Medical Center, he said.

The group, traveling in three vehicles, were about to head home when the vehicle involved in the crash overturned.

Strand was thankful that first responders were in the area due to Alienstock.

“The medical team and police have been amazing,” he said. “If this would’ve happened when the festival wasn’t going on, it would have been a disaster.”

