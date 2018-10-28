Two tickets split $750M Powerball; Primm player hits $75K Fantasy 5

Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot.

Hundreds line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Millions lottery tickets in Primm on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot.

Powerball officials say tickets purchased in Iowa and New York match all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4. No further details on where the winning tickets were sold were immediately available.

Not long before the Powerball numbers were drawn, a Fantasy 5 lottery player who bought a ticket in Primm got some good news.

One ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday’s California Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing, worth $74,695, according the the California Lottery website.

The ticket was bought at the Primm Valley Lotto location just off Interstate 15, officially located in Nipton, California.

The winning numbers were 6, 23, 30, 31, 39.

The Powerball jackpot comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.