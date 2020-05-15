U.S. 95 west of Tonopah closed after 6.4 quake, aftershocks

The U.S. Geological Service said a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in western Nevada early Friday. U.S. 95 west of Tonopah is closed and being checked for road damage.

A Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office vehicle and cones block U.S. 95 near Coaldale. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake about 4 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, caused the damage. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

Road separation is evident on U.S. 95 near Coaldale, Nev., after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.

The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

U.S. 95 is closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale as law enforcement officers investigate, a county dispatcher said.

“U.S. 95 from the U.S. 6 (Coaldale Junction) in Esmeralda County to the U.S. 95 and Nevada 360 Junction in Mineral County is closed,” said a post on the Esmedralda County Facebook page. “Use U.S. 6 to NV 360 as an alternate route. Please use caution.”

Several areas of the highway have damage caused by the earthquake.

#Earthquake in Nevada M 6.4 earthquake near Nevada occurred just after 4AM local Approximately 200 miles NW of #LasVegas and 75 miles east of #Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/wmqRSVuTBj — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) May 15, 2020

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles deep. The epicenter was reported between Tonopah and Hawthorne, near Coaldale.

A Mineral County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said there was a report of damage to U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 89. The damage is yet to be verified.

“We’ve got a lot of calls from frightened residents but none of them report any damage,” said Jim Kenner. “Everything is taking shape for us to get it checked out.”

Groceries off the shelves in Tonopah

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz said the sheriff’s office received multiple calls from residents after the earthquake struck. He was aware of just one report of damage in the county so far, and it was to Highway 95.

“No major damage other than we have a report that 95 is not passable at Redlich Summit,” Boruchowitz said. “We have units en route.”

Keith Hasty works at the Super 7 gas station on Main Street in Tonopah. He said the earthquake rattled the store, and rattled nerves, but caused no major damage in town that he knew of.

“It really shook a lot of groceries off the shelves,” Hasty said.

Hasty said he was working since midnight and, after the quake struck, local residents who frequented the store were all talking about the quake.

“We have a lot of locals coming in saying their TVs were shaking, they felt it,” said Hasty. “No damage that I’ve heard of. My boss just called and said his garage shook.”

120-year-old house shakes

Tonopah resident Susan Jesionowski said she woke up at roughly 3:30 a.m. to her 120-year-old house shaking from the earthquake.

“I live in a house behind the post office and my whole house shaked, rattled and rolled,” Jesionowski said. “The whole entire house was just rolling. I had canned goods go everywhere.”

She, too, had not heard of any major damage in town. Jesionowski is the manager of the Tonopah Motel in downtown Tonopah, but the motel is closed for renovations. A voice message on the phone line at the historic Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah early Friday also indicated the hotel was closed for renovations.

Dozen aftershocks

At least a dozen aftershocks of 2.5 magnitude or larger have been reported, including one registering 5.1, according to the USGS.

Some people reported on social media that they felt the earthquake in the San Francisco and in Utah. Several in Las Vegas reported the same.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

