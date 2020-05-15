U.S. 95 west of Tonopah closed after 6.5 quake, aftershocks

The earthquake struck near Tonopah in western Nevada at 4:03 a.m. Friday. U.S. 95 west of Tonopah was closed and several sections were reported damaged.

A Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office vehicle and cones block U.S. 95 near Coaldale. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake about 4 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, caused the damage. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

Road separation is evident on U.S. 95 near Coaldale, Nev., after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office)

A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada near Tonopah early Friday, damaging U.S. Highway 95 in several areas.

The temblor, which was originally classified as magnitude 6.4 but later upgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey, was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles west of Tonopah.

U.S. 95 was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale as law enforcement officers investigated, a Nye County dispatcher said.

“U.S. 95 from the U.S. 6 (Coaldale Junction) in Esmeralda County to the U.S. 95 and Nevada 360 Junction in Mineral County is closed,” said a post on the Esmedralda County Facebook page. “Use U.S. 6 to NV 360 as an alternate route. Please use caution.”

#Earthquake in Nevada M 6.4 earthquake near Nevada occurred just after 4AM local Approximately 200 miles NW of #LasVegas and 75 miles east of #Yosemite National Park pic.twitter.com/wmqRSVuTBj — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) May 15, 2020

The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles deep. The epicenter was reported between Tonopah and Hawthorne, near Coaldale.

Mineral County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Jim Kenner said there was a report of damage to U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 89. Damage to the roadway was confirmed in Esmeralda County. Photos from the scene show a crack several inches wide running through both lanes of the highway.

“We’ve got a lot of calls from frightened residents but none of them report any damage,” said Kenner. “Everything is taking shape for us to get it checked out.”

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said the earthquake shook “the northern portion of Nye County and Esmeralda counties.”

“A cursory windshield survey discovered some broken windows in Tonopah,” Wehrly said. “Patrol officers were sent north due to a report of damage to Highway 95 and possible damage in Gabbs, Nevada.

Wehrly said state Route 361 from U.S. 95 to Gabbs remained open. “A Nye County patrol is on the way to Gabbs to meet with the town’s people, assess damage and assist them,” she said.

The sheriff’s office said it would provide additional updates if more damage is discovered.

Groceries off the shelves in Tonopah

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz said the sheriff’s office received multiple calls from residents after the earthquake struck.

Keith Hasty works at the Super 7 gas station on Main Street in Tonopah. He said the earthquake rattled the store, and rattled nerves, but caused no major damage in town that he knew of.

“It really shook a lot of groceries off the shelves,” Hasty said.

Hasty said he was working since midnight and, after the quake struck, local residents who frequented the store were all talking about the quake.

“We have a lot of locals coming in saying their TVs were shaking, they felt it,” said Hasty. “No damage that I’ve heard of. My boss just called and said his garage shook.”

Tonopah resident Susan Jesionowski said she woke up at roughly 3:30 a.m. to her 120-year-old house shaking from the earthquake.

“I live in a house behind the post office and my whole house shaked, rattled and rolled,” Jesionowski said. “The whole entire house was just rolling. I had canned goods go everywhere.”

She, too, had not heard of any major damage in town. Jesionowski is the manager of the Tonopah Motel in downtown Tonopah, but the motel is closed for renovations. A voice message on the phone line at the historic Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah early Friday also indicated the hotel was closed for renovations.

At least a dozen aftershocks of 2.5 magnitude or larger have been reported, including one registering 5.1, according to the USGS.

Some people reported on social media that they felt the earthquake in the San Francisco and in Utah. Several in Las Vegas reported the same.

