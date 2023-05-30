84°F
Local Nevada

‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 7:57 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2023 - 8:08 pm
The snowpack on Angel Lake Scenic Byway in the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest near wells. Nev., Nevada on May 18, 2023. Some drifts were nearly 25 feet tall. (Photo by Josh Hertel and Wendy Markham)
The snowpack on Angel Lake Scenic Byway in the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest southwest of Wells, Nev., on May 18, 2023. Some drifts were nearly 25 feet tall. (Photo by Josh Hertel and Wendy Markham)

Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency in northern Nevada on Monday night due to “significant” snowmelt flooding.

Because of an “unprecedented winter snowpack,” seasonal water runoff, flooding, mudslides and other issues have hit large sections of northern Nevada. Affected communities include: Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon and Storey counties, as well as the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

The declaration of emergency will enable the state and impacted communities to receive federal assistance to protect residents, repair damage and mitigate further funding, the governor’s office said in a statement Monday night.

Snowmelt projections estimate the area will be impacted by flooding for an additional seven weeks, according to the governor’s office. The emergency declaration may be amended to include additional counties in the next few days.

“As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes,” Lombardo said in the statement. “My office will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to provide direction, support, and resources where needed.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

