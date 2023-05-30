‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency

Large sections of Northern Nevada have been hit by seasonal water runoff, flooding and mudslides.

The snowpack on Angel Lake Scenic Byway in the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest near wells. Nev., Nevada on May 18, 2023. Some drifts were nearly 25 feet tall. (Photo by Josh Hertel and Wendy Markham)

Moored boats are seen in Lake Tahoe in January 2023. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The snowpack on Angel Lake Scenic Byway in the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest southwest of Wells, Nev., on May 18, 2023. Some drifts were nearly 25 feet tall. (Photo by Josh Hertel and Wendy Markham)

Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency in northern Nevada on Monday night due to “significant” snowmelt flooding.

Because of an “unprecedented winter snowpack,” seasonal water runoff, flooding, mudslides and other issues have hit large sections of northern Nevada. Affected communities include: Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon and Storey counties, as well as the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

The declaration of emergency will enable the state and impacted communities to receive federal assistance to protect residents, repair damage and mitigate further funding, the governor’s office said in a statement Monday night.

Snowmelt projections estimate the area will be impacted by flooding for an additional seven weeks, according to the governor’s office. The emergency declaration may be amended to include additional counties in the next few days.

“As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes,” Lombardo said in the statement. “My office will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to provide direction, support, and resources where needed.”

