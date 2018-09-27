UNR Medical School receives $2M grant to study premature labor

The University of Nevada Medical School in Reno has received a $2 million grant to help develop new approaches to guard against dangers related to premature labor.

UNR campus (Facebook)

The Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development recently awarded the grant to Dr. Iain Buxton and his research team to help develop a drug to prevent a woman’s labor without having dangerous effects on a developing fetus.

Buxton and his research team will study the uterine muscle of women and how it is regulated to stay relaxed for many months before responding to signals that initiate contraction.

Dr. Thomas Schwenk, the school’s dean, says the national support and investment of this magnitude is further testament to the dedicated work its researches are doing to discover innovative solutions to improve health care in Nevada and around the world.