UNR police release new photos of fans sought in UNLV-UNR brawl

UNR is searching for four fans seen on videos who “interacted with student-athletes who were on the field” during the end-of-game melee on Nov. 30.

University of Nevada, Reno, police have released new photos of football fans they are trying to identify in their ongoing investigation into a brawl that erupted last month after a UNR-UNLV football game.

“One fan has come forward and is cooperating with us,” Todd Renwick, UNR chief of police, said Monday. “We released additional photos, one of a new fan and another of better quality of an original fan we are asking to talk to.”

Renwick said police are not releasing the name of the fan who is cooperating with authorities.

The brawl broke out after the rivalry game in Reno on Nov. 30. Authorities said four UNR football players were suspended by the Mountain West conference. The Mountain West on Monday announced the suspentions of four UNLV football players.

In a video of the brawl, obtained by the Review-Journal in response to a public-records request, both teams are seen coming together by the bleachers in the south end zone at Mackay Stadium before being separated by coaches, police and other security.

The Mackay Stadium video showed UNLV players and UNR fans yelling at each other as snowballs and objects flew from the stands. Players and fans also exchanged obscene gestures.

UNR is using the video to search for four fans seen on videos who “interacted with student-athletes who were on the field.”

Anyone with information on the identities of the fans pictured in the photos released by UNR police can call University Police Services at 775-784-4013.

